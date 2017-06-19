Through glottled greens of earthy matte,

there flumped a stump cut very flat,

upon which Oreo and Cookie sat,

and belostered their existence.

She zookered, “This tea is tasty!”

recoffed he, “Be not so hasty ...

If you glue your thoughts, my friend,

the mind, you’ll find, get pasty.

Perhaps the tea is simply ... tea.”

“Boffer!” griked Cookie, “Oh oh oh you twarsh-tailed boffer!

Why life, how death, what inbetween?

Such empty words, say what you mean!

Tell me, with no glue,” she jart with groynish gleen,

“wherefore art though Oreo?”

Wind shook the leaves, Cookie shook more,

“I've won!” slupped she, cromping the floor,

“You’re crushed as these leaves, glue wins once more!”

Then calm Oreo quissed, “Why not?”

Oreo (male) and Cookie (female) are two contemplative little kittens up for adoption at Companion Animal Foundation. The dialogue above was recorded between them, with 100 percent accuracy, near the old yagsterberry bush during last moondown, and they will surely be a source of enlightenment in any home they find. They will be spayed and neutered prior to adoption.

For more information on these kittens (or our many other ones) please visit cafanimals.org, check out facebook. com/CompanionAnimalFoundation and follow us on Instagram (/companion.animal.foundation). You can also call us at (707) 826-7387 and visit our thrift store and animal program center at 88 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata.
















