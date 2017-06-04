Companion Animal Foundation: The most pooftastic, fluffnormous heartbreakers

Sarah, Earl and Flower are three catastrophically-cute kittens who are up for adoption at Companion Animal Foundation. They are all long-haired siblings and – dare I venture to make such bold claims – are some of the most pooftastic, fluffnormous heartbreakers to ever grace our doors.

Unlike most kittens, these unusual felines love laying in the sunshine, tackling other kittens, and simply cannot get enough wiggling strings in their lives. They are available for the public to visit in our kitten room Tuesday through Saturday, anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. (bring your ID). They will be spayed or neutered prior to adoption.

For more information on these kittens (or our many other ones) please visit cafanimals.org, check out our Facebook page (CompanionAnimalFoundation), and follow us on Instagram (companion_animal_foundation). You can also call us at (707) 826-7387 and visit our thrift store and animal program center at 88 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata.















