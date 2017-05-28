Companion Animals: Nuts about pups?

Almond and Joy are an absolutely adorable pair of puppies up for adoption at Companion Animal Foundation. We believe they are Border Collie mixes around eight weeks of age and will be medium-small sized dogs when grown.

Although up for adoption separately, these are very sweet siblings who get along great together and with the other puppies in our care. While Almond (the brother) is perhaps the more outgoing of the pair, they both have calm and gentle dispositions. They have already been spayed/neutered and are ready to go home with the right family.

For more information on Almond, Joy or our other puppies and kittens, please visit cafanimals.org, check out our Facebook page (CompanionAnimalFoundation), and follow us on Instagram (companion_animal_foundation). You can also call us at (707) 826-7387 and visit our thrift store and animal program center at 88 Sunny Brae Center, Arcata.















