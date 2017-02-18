Consider yourself part of the furniture – confessions of a film extra

Janine Volkmar

Mad River Union

EUREKA – It was one of those Humboldt things. Albert heard about a movie being filmed here and that they needed extras. He told my friend Jim, who told my friend Matt. Matt called the casting director, who said they had enough men, but needed women with gray hair. Matt called me and the fun began.

The casting director – a charming woman named Laura Montagna – and I traded emails. When I sent her an unflattering but accurate photo (thanks, Bob Doran!) in which every facial wrinkle was not only revealed but emphasized, she emailed me back, “You’re perfect.”

I sent her a photo of my friend, Kathy Reid, who has gorgeous long white hair and got the same response.

Several days later, we got our instructions to show up at the Eureka Inn at 7:15 the next morning and to bring six outfits plus hats and various shoes. Kathy and I drove from Trinidad during an intense rainstorm and staggered into the inn with garment bags, suitcases and a hatbox.

Coffee, pastries, juice and yogurt greeted us. There was even a toaster. This film company treated the extras right!

The costume women sorted through our offerings with critical eyes. A few items passed muster but most failed – “That fabric is too modern and those pants are a bit, well ... ‘festival’.” The professionals supplemented our outfits with strange bits and pieces from their truck and we took notes on all the pieces that comprised our outfits numbered one through four. We were told to change into outfit one and wait.

Waiting would be the theme of the next 12 hours.

Eventually, we seven lucky extras climbed into a van and were driven to Toni’s. That 24-hour icon of Arcata was – gasp – closed, but was a hive of activity: trucks, light stands, people with earbuds and radios scurrying around, all in the pouring rain.

We waited inside, ate Toni’s yummy breakfast, waited some more only to be told we weren’t needed. Back into the van and back to Eureka to change into outfit two.

And wait around some more until the phone call came: location moved to number three so dress for a night at an Italian restaurant.

Changed again into outfit three, we were driven to Roy’s in Old Town, the soon-to-be-closed favorite of folks for decades.

There, I was chosen to be a diner, pretending to eat a plate of cold pasta and drinking glassful after glassful of apple juice while pretending to talk to my pretend date. Two actors in this dark comedy, Jemaine Clement and Aubrey Plaza, had a big scene to do.

It was fascinating to pretend to eat while they did take after take, all with good humor and patience. The crew added ambience by wafting “haze” into the already-dark restaurant.

The director suggested script changes and whenever someone would call “last look” the makeup crew would slip in and tease hairstyles and brush powder on the actors’ faces.

At 3 p.m., we extras were given a delicious lunch. Then it was off to the Eureka Inn to change into outfit four for the bake shop scene.

At that point, three extras were sent home as the scene only required four “BGs.” I had overheard our group referred to this by crew members and figured out that we were not extras but that we were background.

Humbling but interesting.

We speculated amongst ourselves as to which bakery, because the crew members had been close mouthed each time we went somewhere. I guessed correctly and we arrived at the Cherry Blossom Bakery in Henderson Center in more pouring rain. A tent with chairs, a heater and snacks awaited us. The crew must have hustled from Roy’s to set up screens, tents, trucks and lights for this shot. They’d been hustling all day but were always polite and kind to the BGs, watching over us, helping us in and out of the van, offering water and making sure we didn’t trip over wiring or sandbags. I heard more “thank yous” than I have ever heard in a working group, directed both to us and to each other.

At the bakery, I got to be part of a scene with Aubrey Plaza and local thespian Bob Wells. Not only was Bob terrific, but it was sweet to see how much the director and crew appreciated him. They gave him room to ad lib and laughed at his clever antics.

Bob’s Henry Higgins at NCRT a few years ago was unforgettable, as was his early work at the old Pacific Art Center, notably in Waiting for Godot.

They shot the scene many times and from several angles. At one point, I counted two actors, three BGs and 21 crew members, all in that tiny bakery, plus scads more crew members outside in the cold and rain.

I got to wait around some more, talking with fellow BGs and crew members. At one point the buzz went from earbud to earbud: “Taco truck.” Plaza and Clement had paid for the truck to come as a surprise to the crew. It was much appreciated, we could tell.

Then it was back in the van to the Inn to clock out and gather up our clothes.

Thirteen hours of fun and waiting and I was exhausted but richer.

And rich in experience: sharing stories with other extras, learning more about filmmaking, watching actors hard at work – can’t wait to do it again.















