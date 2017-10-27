Controlled burn Saturday in Arcata

United Indian Health Services, Inc.

United Indian Health Services, Inc. (UIHS) Potawot Health Village has a prescribed burn scheduled for Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 1600 Weeot Way, Arcata.

This controlled burn is scheduled from 2:00pm to 5:00pm if weather permits and conditions remain favorable. This event is supervised by the Arcata Fire Department under the direction of Battalion Chief Sean Campbell.

Although contained within the grounds of Potawot Health Village, the prescribed fire will cause smoke. Please be advised of any potential health air quality conditions and take appropriate precautions.

























