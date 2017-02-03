Controversial planner replaced

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Reacting to division over a key post, Humboldt County’s Board of Supervisors has chosen not to reappoint Planning Commissioner Lee Ulansey.

At their Jan. 24 meeting, supervisors instead chose McKinleyville resident Brian Mitchell. He is the vice president of the Security National Servicing Corporation and a former member of the McKinleyville Union School District Board of Trustees.

Although Security National is owned by a controversial local figure, Rob Arkley Jr., Mitchell has worked collaboratively in various capacities and four out of five supervisors supported his appointment to the commission.

Ulansey was a leading member of the Humboldt Coalition for Property Rights (HumCPR) and at last week’s meeting, several residents described him as a politically-involved landowner who helped engineer a turnover of Board of Supervisors members.

Similar comments were advanced at this week’s meeting. McKinleyville resident Suzanne Cook said the connection between Ulansey’s political contributions and his appointment to the commission can’t be ignored.

“I think this looks too much like a quid pro quo to appoint Mr. Ulansey as a planning commissioner,” she continued. “I don’t want to see him reappointed – it just looks bad.”

Other speakers, mostly those who also opposed the reappointment the previous week, agreed, saying that Ulansey being on the commission appears to reflect political favoritism.

Ulansey is one of three planning commissioners who had significant leadership affiliations with HumCPR before being appointed.

Supervisor Estelle Fennell – who was executive director of HumCPR before being elected as supervisor – strongly countered the criticism. She described it as mudslinging.

“I was disturbed and, I will admit, angered by the tone of public input at last week’s meeting, personal attacks, fake news reports – partisan politics have no place in our civil discourse and no place in a non-partisan office,” she said.

Fennell added, “Anybody who knows me – me, for one – knows that I cannot be bought.”

She had said that Ulansey worked to “protect property rights and the environment” but named Mitchell as her top pick to quell divisiveness.

Most supervisors named Mitchell as their top pick for the commission appointment, including Supervisor Rex Bohn, who was ready to reappoint Ulansey at the board’s previous meeting.

Supervisor Mike Wilson credited Mitchell’s worthiness but supported appointing Nicole Sager, the assistant director of the Yurok Tribe’s planning department.

Noting that the commission is now “another all white, male board” like the harbor district board of commissioners he was once a member of, Wilson said, “We should be really thinking about that.”

Supervisor Virginia Bass said Ulansey is “smart and he does his homework” but she is “looking for a consensus candidate.” She noted that she’d received an email from Jen Kalt, who is the director of the Humboldt Baykeeper environmental advocacy group, in support of Mitchell’s appointment.

Kalt’s email was written on behalf of herself and not Baykeeper. It highlighted Mitchell’s willingness to compromise during General Plan Update discussions and the importance of McKinleyville representation on the commission. Supervisor Ryan Sundberg, who had recommended that the board delay a reappointment vote to allow others to apply, also supported Mitchell, saying McKinleyville deserves the representation.

Mitchell was the only candidate to address supervisors. He told them that he’s committed to being an inclusive, open-minded planning commissioner.

“I’m here to assure that I will listen to everyone who comes to the lectern, regardless of whether I’ve met them before or came from the same camp, if you will, intellectually,” he said. “I will listen to all sides and do my absolute best to forge a consensus position or something that takes into consideration the full range of needs of our county.”

The board voted 4 to 1 in support of appointing Mitchell, with Wilson casting the dissent vote.

Ulansey's term as a commissioner ended on Jan. 31. The Planning Commission now has two McKinleyville reps, Mitchell and Commissioner Ben Shepherd.
















