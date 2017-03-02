Convicted drunk driver seized in court

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

EUREKA – Humboldt’s ruinous alcohol and drug culture has obliterated the life of Arcata musician Alan Gradwohl and despoiled the future of Humboldt State undergraduate Robert William Bergeson III, who killed Gradwohl in a crosswalk last September in a drunken driving stupor.

Bergeson, 24, will spend a year in county jail, serve four years of supervised probation and contribute 100 hours of community service under a sentence ordered last week by Superior Court Judge John T. Feeney. It drew powerful objections from Gradwohl’s loved ones and desolate protests from the student’s mother.

Both men are highly predictable statistics in the county’s alcohol and drug miasma. In recent years, Humboldt’s rate of fatal vehicle/pedestrian collisions has been among the highest in the nation.

The atmosphere in the courtroom during Bergeson’s sentencing morphed from quiet and solemn to grim and mournful to agonized and sob-strewn.

The first pre-sentencing appeal for “the harshest penalties allowed by law” came from Gradwohl’s brother, Jeffrey Stewart Garami. His brother’s death stemmed from a criminal homicide, not a traffic mishap or a freak accident, Garami told the court. He underscored that Gradwohl, 55, screamed for his life as he was mowed down by Bergeson’s Honda van and the passengers inside screamed at him to stop.

One of Gradwohl’s closest friends locally, Kevin Johnson, spoke high words of condemnation but with reasoned arguments and a measured tone. “Robert Bergeson did not even have the courage to face and comfort the man he just ran over, but left Alan to die in the street, while his [passenger] friends fled off to hide after removing open beer cans from the van,” Johnson stated.

Arcata police officers reported that Bergeson was visibly intoxicated at the scene with alcoholic breath, slurred speech and an unsteady gait. Reportedly he and his four passengers were headed to The Alibi tavern when the fatal collision occurred.

One of the passengers was quoted as saying that the group was “being rowdy” in the van as Bergeson turned at the intersection at 14th & H streets near Wildberries, suggesting he may have been distracted as well as intoxicated.

A search of the Honda turned up a number of empty beer cans in the floor wells, but one or more of the passengers told police that Bergeson was not drinking at the wheel “and he definitely stopped at the posted stop sign” at 14th and H.

The state’s manslaughter case charged that Bergeson’s blood alcohol level tested at 0.16-0.17 percent, twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

As the defendant sat silently and listened, Johnson looked at him directly and recounted Bergeson’s Labor Day holiday last fall. “He spent the day getting in and out of his van making the decision to drink and drive, repeatedly, throughout the day. Not just once,” Johnson emphasized, “but several times throughout the day he drank and got into the van with friends driving the streets of Arcata.”

Not once did Bergeson swerve or stop as he ran down Gradwohl in the crosswalk, Johnson asserted. “Alan was thrust upon the van, screaming and pounding, trying to save his life.”

The victim’s brother, Garami, had said he would always relive the terror, panic and anguish which Gradwohl suffered in his agonizing last moments. “I have an overcoming sick feeling of empathy for my brother... knowing he was going to die very soon and in a horrifying way. I will always have that empathy,” Garami said sadly.

Invoking the ancient precept facta non verba (deeds, not words), Johnson asked Judge Feeney for an aggravated sentence. Choking up at times, aiming his words at the HSU student by name, Johnson avowed, “Mr. Bergeson, it is the actions we do that makes us who we are. It takes courage to accept the consequences of your actions. We feel this punishment will never fit the crime for taking the life of our friend.”

Next, Public Defender Heidi Holmquist spoke briefly on her client’s behalf, calling Bergeson “a sweet young man” who “did not set out to kill anyone that day.” He faces a “terrible burden” and “never tried to evade punishment, she said, “He has stated to me that he wants to be punished.”

As her client openly wept, Holmquist added, “I know that it is a lot to ask the court,” but restated Bergeson’s request to start his one-year sentence on June 1 and allow him to finish the school year at HSU.

Next, Bergeson’s mother, Erin Wallace, weeping, sniffling and broken voiced, pleaded for leniency while acknowledging the “immensity and irreparable damage” of her son’s actions. Wallace said in extenuation that he had served for three weeks at a Christian bible school in Indonesia and paid out of his own pocket for sandwiches and clothing for the homeless.

Crying throughout, she concluded, “I’m extremely heartbroken over this.”

Bergeson then stood, faced Gradwohl’s family and loved ones and read aloud a statement of contrition and remorse. “I stand before you a convicted man,” he began, referring to Gradwohl’s death as “a tragic incident,” not a killing. “Remorse and shame have filled me to the brim.”

Promising to advocate on behalf of the nonprofit Mothers Against Drunk Driving, he went on, “I cannot fathom your loss... I think of all of you each day.”

Yet Bergeson insisted, “I am not a criminal or a hateful or a bad person. I am sorry, I am so sorry, from the bottom of my heart. This tragedy has forever changed me. I am full of remorse; God bless all of you.”

The drama was not over. Having listened at length and attentively to the final statements, Judge Feeney added 100 hours of community service to the sentence.

He countenanced no other change to the recommendations of the probation report, but then remanded Bergeson to jail forthwith, rejecting Holmquist’s request for the postponement until June 1.

Two bailiffs instantly seized Bergeson by the wrists and handcuffed him while his mother, Wallace, cried out, “Oh no!”

Dressed formally all in white, she stood unsteadily and reached her arms over the courtroom railing, just a few feet from where her son was flanked body-to-body by the officers. She asked in a pitying sob to hug Bergeson. In a curt snub, one bailiff uttered harshly, “No!” The convict was taken away.

Inconsolable, fumbling for her purse, blinded by tears, Wallace had to be led out of the courtroom to regain her composure.

The immediate jailing appeared to take Bergeson’s mother and friends by surprise, possibly because they supposed from the relative leniency of the probation report that the request for postponement would be accepted.

Feeney ruled otherwise, while acknowledging the request and saying he understood the practical reason for it.

Under the law, Bergeson's clean rap sheet allowed leeway on the length of incarceration.
















