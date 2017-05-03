Conviction in Redwood Park assault

Mad River Union

ARCATA – An Arcata man was convicted April 24 on felony counts of assault, battery and making criminal threats stemming from an incident in Redwood Park in September of last year.

Scott Cooper Dean, 52, was charged by the Humboldt County District Attorney’s office following an incident on Sept. 9 in Redwood Park in which the Arcata Police Department reported that Dean had made threatening statements while shouting at Thelma Dean Howard as she was walking her dogs along with some friends.

Witness testimony in the trial established that Dean threatened to kill Howard, and after she had fallen to the ground during her interaction with him, he kicked her in the back. Dean was arrested by Arcata Police Department officers shortly afterward.

“This case entirely depended on the willingness of citizens to get involved in public safety. In addition to their actions at the time of the crime, their willingness to testify was essential, particularly because the victim could not be located to provide testimony,” said Humboldt County District Attorney Maggie Fleming in a statement.

Following the verdict, Dean admitted to a special allegation regarding a prior felony conviction for felony domestic battery in Shasta County in 2013.

