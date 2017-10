OFFICE HOURS Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson will receive citizens Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at this week’s “Office Hours” session at the Arcata Community Center, 321 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

The open-ended session, which takes place in the little room down the hall from the center’s lobby, is an open-ended opportunity for Arcata residents to discuss issues of concern and ask questions of the councilmember.