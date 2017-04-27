Countdown to Pony Express Days; Hooven mixer tonight

The April McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce mixer will be hosted by Hooven & Co., 3445 Central Ave. in McKinleyville, Thursday, April 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

This is a perfect time to meet other business owners and network. Hooven & Co. will also be celebrating its 40-year anniversary. Bring your dollar for the opportunity to participate in the buck-a-minute advertising. There will be food and beverages provided as well as door prizes and a chance drawing.

Pony Express Days

The 49th year of Pony Express Days celebrations are right around the corner. You can find vendor applications as well as entry forms for the chili cook-off, parade and horseshoe tournament on the chamber website at mckinleyvillechamber.com.

Mark your calendars with this schedule of events:

• Thursday, May 25: Kick Off Mixer, 5:30 to 7 p.m. hosted by Lube Central in the Miller Business Park

• Wednesday, May 31: Chili Cook-Off, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the McKinleyville Activity Center.

• Friday, June 2: Barn Dance 8 p.m. to midnight at A&L Feed. This is a 21 and over event. Admission is $10.

• Saturday, June 3: Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Azalea Hall; Pony Express Days Parade, 11 a.m. down Central Avenue; Pony Express Days Festival, noon to 4 p.m. at Pierson Park; Horseshoe Tournament, 1 to 3 p.m. at Pierson Park horseshoe pits; and a Gymkhana, 9 a.m. at the McKinleyville Rodeo Grounds, Kjer Road.

• Sunday, June 4: Gymkhana, 9 a.m. at the McKinleyville Rodeo Grounds on Kjer Road.

For more information, visit mckinleyvillechamber.com or call the chamber at (707) 839-2449.







