County code enforcers get sharper teeth

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt County’s Board of Supervisors has approved changes to the code enforcement process that will make it faster and more punitive.

At their June 20 meeting, supervisors approved the introduction of an ordinance that will dramatically change the code enforcement process.

Currently, the time between noticing a property owner of a nuisance and gaining the authority to abate it is at least 75 days. The new process will cut that time down to between 10 and 35 days, depending on whether an appeal hearing is requested.

Penalties for failing to abate nuisances will dramatically increase under the new ordinance. With the current system, a fixed total fine of up to $10,000 can be applied when nuisances continue for more than 30 days.

With the new system, the fines would be applied on a per-day basis, reaching up to $900,000 for a 90-day period, beginning 10 days after notice of nuisance. The 90-day period and associated fines can be repeated if nuisances continue.

The new system was prompted by the prevalence of marijuana grows that were flagged as nuisances. There essentially was no enforcement potential because growers could stall it off until the nuisance was abated through harvest.

Supervisor Estelle Fennell said she’s concerned about “speeding this up” when dealing with “people who are really down on their luck or a complaint for somebody who has been a pack rat for 30 or 40 years and is unable to deal with it.”

She asked, “How do we handle that in a 10-day framework?”

Deputy County Counsel Scott Miles said the Code Enforcement Unit can choose to be flexible if circumstances call for it. “There can be a process in which code enforcement works with the property owner in order to reach voluntary compliance,” he continued, adding that county abatement can be done if negotiations fail.

Supervisor Rex Bohn is particularly concerned about nuisances that blight neighborhoods.

“The reason I supported this wasn’t because of cannabis, it was due to the concerns of neighbors having to live next door to a crap hole and wait 75 days to get it cleaned up,” he said.

The county has a commercial marijuana production ordinance under which permitting has begun. Bohn asked county Code Enforcement Investigator Jeff Conner if the code enforcement process of noticing and waiting for response would apply to growers who are outside of the permitting system.

Conner said it depends upon the type of warrants that are issued. The county Sheriff’s Office or state Department of Fish and wildlife serve search warrants and make decisions on whether or not to “eradicate” marijuana grows, Conner explained.

But if the county Code Enforcement Unit serves an inspection warrant, a notice of nuisance can be issued whether or not marijuana is still present. “The idea behind that is that we want them to not only remove the marijuana that was there but also the infrastructure that was used to grow it without a permit,” Conner said.

After further discussion on the county’s marijuana permitting, Miles said the new code enforcement process will be focused on growers who operate outside of the permitting system. To back up the new system, funding for three new code enforcement officers is included in the county’s draft budget for the coming fiscal year.















