County’s ADA tab at $17 million

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – The county has launched into what a staff report describes as the “monumental task” of making all government facilities handicapped-accessible, with total construction costs estimated at $17 million.

Last year, the county entered into a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and agreed to modify facilities to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The DOJ has identified more than 50 county facilities that are non-compliant. In addition to the costs of physically removing barriers to accessibility, the county is hiring planning specialists and additional staff to administrate the changes.

Last March, the county made a key hire, of an Independent Licensed Architect. Additional recent actions include last month’s hiring of four design consulting firms that will draft plans and bid specifications.

“That will allow staff to go out and solicit contractors to perform barrier removals and facility modification,” said Assistant County Administrative Officer Chris Shaver.

The DOJ’s consent decree identifies barriers to accessibility, he continued, and requires the county to “look at additional barriers beyond what the (DOJ) looked at.”

Supervisors included about $1.1 million in the recently-approved budget for the architect, the design firms and administrative staff. About $671,000 is included in the budget for ADA-related capital projects.

Preliminary estimates of the total costs of ADA compliance include $750,000 for the architect and $1 million for design consultants.

The $17 million estimate for construction costs doesn’t include the new construction and re-location of county services that will have to be done in cases where modification of existing facilities isn’t feasible.

The costs of compliance are sketchy at this point. An “ADA transition plan” will give the county “a long time period to comply with this,” Shaver said, adding that the actual corrections could be done over a period of 15 to 30 years.

Some of the county facilities that need significant ADA work include the county jail, the Clark Complex, which houses the Department of Health and Human Services, and Clam Beach and Freshwater county parks.

In describing how the county fell into the ADA backlog, Supervisor Ryan Sundberg recounted the economic challenges that predated the DOJ agreement.

“In 2008, we had a big crash and there wasn’t any money,” he said. “When Supervisor (Virginia) Bass got here in 2010, we were making big cuts across the board.”

Starting in 2013, “We finally were at a break-even point, where we didn’t do cuts,” Sundberg continued. “Since then, we’ve been putting money away but what do you do? When you don’t have any money, you don’t have any money.”

The county has created an ADA Trust Fund for the structural improvements and the fund now has a balance of about $1.7 million.

Some of the county’s ADA fixes don’t involve buildings. According to a written staff report, even the county’s website isn’t ADA accessible. County staff has been working with a contracted vendor to correct the website’s accessibility issues and the website is expected to be fully ADA-compliant by the end of August.















