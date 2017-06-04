County’s Code Enforcement Unit gets overhaul

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt County is pursuing changes that will make code enforcement actions much quicker and easier to administrate, with more leeway for imposing fines.

The continued evolution of the county’s Code Enforcement Unit was discussed at the May 16 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Given a variety of options, supervisors directed legal staff to develop a “substantially expedited” code enforcement option that reduces the time between giving notice of a code violation and taking action to abate it.

Under this approach, abatement and penalty hearings would be combined instead of held separately and maximum fines for violations would be increased multifold.

Calls for an expedited code enforcement process emerged with the county’s recent commercial marijuana cultivation ordinance. Supervisors noted that when marijuana-related violations are flagged, the length of the process allows growers to avoid penalties by harvesting plants.

Supervisors support quickening the process but Supervisor Estelle Fennell asked County Counsel Jeffrey Blanck to comment on due process rights.

“That’s why my office is drafting it – due process rights will be met,” Blanck said. “In any option we bring to you, we’re going to be really clear that due process rights are being followed.”

He added that various circumstances – such as failure to request an appeal hearing – will affect the extent of due process.

Conducting the abatement and penalty hearings at the same time is a “significant change” that will make code enforcement “much more efficient,” Blanck continued.

With the board’s chosen option, the time between notices of violation and abatement orders will be 10 days, compared to 75 days under the current process.

Fines of up to $1,000 a day for failing to abate nuisances would amount to maximum penalties of $90,000 for every 90 days, compared to $10,000 under the current system.

Supervisor Rex Bohn described the new approach as being supportive of the rights of residents who are calling for nuisance abatements in their neighborhoods.

“That’s what I’m going to worry more about, is their rights, because their property values and their health and safety is threatened every day that we prolong this,” he said.

Regarding marijuana-related code violators, Bohn said attention to them will be sparked by complaints.

He added, “We’re not going to be sending code enforcement driving around and looking at their laptops saying, ‘OK, are they legal?’”

Another change supported by supervisors is to have the Code Enforcement Unit handle referrals directly, rather than taking them from other departments.

Those who report code violations will have an easier time tracking action on their complaints, said Blanck, as the unit via his office will be the main source of administration.

Appointing a county hearing officer to administrate abatement hearings rather than the board is also being pursued, as more hearings are expected as the marijuana permitting system expands.

Supervisors unanimously voted to have County Counsel’s Office staff develop and analyze the changes and bring a plan to supervisors within 30 days.

Part of the analysis will cover the staffing needs of the new system. But with an expected increase in marijuana-related cases, the county is already moving toward expanding code enforcement staff.

County Administrative Officer Amy Nilsen said the upcoming budget will include a supplemental funding request from the County Counsel’s Office for three more code enforcement officers and two more vehicles.

If funded, that would bring the unit’s staffing to five enforcement officers.















