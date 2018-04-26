Couple assaulted near Eureka High

Mad River Union

EUREKA – A couple walking near Eureka High School was taunted and then assaulted by a group of juveniles Wednesday afternoon, April 24.

At approximately 1:23 p.m., officers from the Eureka Police Department responded to the 1700 block of K Street for a report of an assault that had just occurred.

Upon arrival officers spoke to several subjects and determined that a male and female were approached by several subjects, who appeared to be juveniles, on the 1900 block of J Street. The juveniles then followed the couple, yelling taunts. The couple was followed to the 1700 block of K Street, at which time several of the juveniles began assaulting them. The suspects then fled in a vehicle.

The couple was ultimately transported to St. Joseph Hospital and treated for their injuries. The Eureka Police Department is actively investigating this felony assault and following up on leads.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Officer Jenkins at (707) 441-4060, refer to Case No. 18-0002815.












































