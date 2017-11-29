CR selling off surplus equipment

College of the Redwoods is Auctioning off large equipment online

College of the Redwoods will begin a surplus auction sale on Friday, Dec. 1. You can visit http://www.publicsurplus.com/sms/redwoods,ca/list/current?orgid=690645 or you can go to www.publicsurplus.comand search College of the Redwoods.

Items are regularly being added and include lathes, saws, a freightliner, smog equipment, new in-box document cameras, florescent light fixtures, and science equipment.

Online auction items can be previewed Friday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Diesel Lab, located on the backside of the Applied Technology building, and in the old Life Science building on the Eureka main campus. Both of these locations will also have cash sale items for sale. Cash items will be under $100.

The online surplus auction will close on Sunday, Jan., 7, 2018.

For more information about the sale, contact Johanna Helzer at 707-476-4341, or email Johanna-helzer@redwoods.edu















