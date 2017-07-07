Crab Gab: Join the Humboldt Crabs green team!

Yes, swag, such as Crabs tickets and a Green Team T-shirt.

You’ve read in this column about the beautiful and pristine eld that is the pride of the ballpark. The problem with fireworksis that they scatter tiny bits of toxic shrapnel all over the eld. It must be picked up after the show and picked up quickly.

The Crabs need 10 to 15 adult volunteers who can do that.

Bob Felter will be your fearless leader. He’s had lots of experience because he does highway litter cleanup with the McKinleyville Kiwanis.

Felter and his wife, Ginny, moved here in 2003.

“Before we even moved here, my wife couldn’t wait to go to a Crabs game,” he said.

Felter is that kind of guy who jumps in and helps, no matter how big or small the job is. He's a contractor who hasn't retired, but still has time for community work. He especially enjoys teaching parolees construction skills through a program called Second Chance.