Crabs enjoy success at their fingertips

Rick Macey

Mad River Union

ARCATA - On a recent Wednesday evening at the Arcata Ball Park, Crabs pitcher Andrew Najeeb-Brush strolled over to a group of Little League kids gathered near the dugout.

Sponsored by Barnes Arcata Family Drug, the youngsters wore their team uniforms and were celebrating their championship victory. By beating Eureka’s Redwood Empire the day before, the youngsters capped their impressive 21-1-1 season.

Now they waited to take the field with the Crabs, position by position, before the first pitch. “I’m gonna teach you guys something,” Najeeb-Brush said.

He stretched out his right hand and slapped a high five with each one of the kids. In the same motion, he wiggled his fingers across his thumb, as if scraping off invisible dust.

Most of the boys smiled while a few laughed out loud. Some of the kids tried the goofy maneuver.

What does that say about the Humboldt Crabs?

Fun is at their fingertips.

Like those Arcata kids, the Crabs know a few things about how sweet it is to be winners. Less than halfway through the summer baseball season, Humboldt has won 16 of 18 games.

Win is what the Crabs do, summer after summer.

That is not a revelation to Crab fans or to their vanquished opponents.

What is a little unusual, even a bit extraordinary, about this 2017 squad is how quickly the players and coaching staff have coalesced into a championship caliber unit.

General manager Robin Guiver is in his rookie season as Crabs boss. He nodded at the suggestion that his players have gelled fast. The break from their college routine, getting a clean slate and new teammates combine to make that happen.

He also said that winning games brings his players closer together, and being close together helps win games. “However it’s happening, it’s working,” he said, grinning at his circular reasoning.

“It’s exciting for me to see these guys play for the first time and it’s fun to see them realize that we’ve got some pretty good players who are teammates that they haven’t even met before,” Guiver said.

Not all the Crabs are unfamiliar with each other. A few are college teammates, some competed against each other in high school or played on the same travel team. In Arcata, they live together in apartments and spend a lot of time at the ball park.

Guiver added that an intense schedule also fosters unity. The Crabs recently played nine games in 10 days. “That will either bring them together or blow them apart. We seem to really be clicking.”

Pitcher Jeffrey Kersten, a sophomore from Sierra College, pointed to shared goals; to improve as players, to play well in front of appreciative fans, and to have fun trouncing opponents. That adds up to a close bond. “It feels like I’ve known these guys for a couple years instead of a couple weeks,” he said.

“I think from opening night, when we only had half our roster, we had maybe not an underdog mentality, but that every player knew he had to step up,” said first baseman Ryan Myers, a junior from Montana State University. “I think that brought us closer right away.”

As more players finished with school and arrived in Arcata, they were ready to be a Crab, he said. “I feel like these guys are my brothers and I’ve known them for three weeks. That’s the power of summer ball.”

Perhaps most important to this story is how Crabs fans make these young men feel right at home. “Every hit we get, the fans go crazy,” Myers said. “It gets the whole dugout going.”

Outfielder Alex Aguiar, a junior from Cal Davis: “Crabs fans are awesome. I love that they’re rattling the other team and they’re rattling the umpires when they make controversial calls.”

Brad Morgan, head baseball coach at College of the Redwoods, played catcher for the Crabs before joining Humboldt’s coaching staff, which includes assistant Ryan Dettman and pitching mentor Eric Giacone.

“The coaches have our roles and Robin gets the final say,” Morgan said. “We’ve built such a good relationship that it’s rare we ever butt heads. Certain situations, like whether we should bunt or run the bases and be a little more aggressive, 95 percent of the time we’re on the same page.”

For Humboldt’s players, coaches, and fans, the fun continued through the weekend with five victories in five games. The Crabs dissipated the visiting California Storm in two shutout games before elevating their record to 16-2 with a three-game sweep of Redding.

Enjoying its only road trip of the season, Humboldt won a pair of close games decided by one run against the Colt 45s on Friday and Saturday before Kyler Murphy smacked a three-run homer to spark Sunday’s 8-2 triumph.















