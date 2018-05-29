Crabs to honor Scott Eskra on June 6

The Crabs will honor one of their own, former Crabs third baseman Scott Eskra on Wednesday, June 6. Fans are asked to wear his number 24 or his initials to the ballpark.

Eskra died at the young age of 42 in an industrial accident last March in Hydesville.

He was inducted into the Crabs Hall of Fame in 2015. (Mad River Union, July 29, 2015.)

Eskra played for the Crabs in 1995, leading the team in runs (50), hits (53), homeruns (9), and RBI (39). His baseball career started early when he played for the Redwood Empire Little League, Babe Ruth, Eureka High School, Humboldt Eagles, College of the Redwoods and Lassen College. He was recruited by the University of Misssissippi and was second on the team in the 1997 season with a .350 average.

His family has asked that memorial donations be sent in his honor to Redwood Empire Little League, P.O. Box 39, Cutten, CA 95534

I had the pleasure of interviewing Scott at the ballpark the day he was being inducted into the Hall of Fame. He and his wife Brandy were there, enjoying the day and the sunshine. He spoke of his daughter, Ari, then 9 years old, who played softball. "I'd love for her to play for the Crabs," he said. "Being the first girl to play for the Crabs would be cool."

























