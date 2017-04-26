Crash claims woman, unborn child

Mad River Union

BLUE LAKE – A Hoopa woman traveling in a car died at the scene of a vehicle collision on State Route 299 on Monday evening, April 17, and the unborn child of the other car’s driver died of injuries.

Janine Orcutt, 53, of Hoopa died from injuries resulting from the collision, according to the Humboldt County Coroner’s office.

The California Highway Patrol reported that around 6:30 p.m., a Toyota Sienna driven by Yesenia Wood, 26, of Oroville, crossed the highway’s median into the eastbound lane near Blue Lake Boulevard. It collided with a Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by Kevin Orcutt, 55, of Hoopa.

The force of the impact caused Orcutt’s vehicle to go off the roadway and down an embankment, where it collided with a tree. Janine Orcutt, who was a passenger in the right front seat, sustained fatal injuries, while two other passengers sustained major injures and were taken to area hospitals for medical treatment.

The Toyota driven by Wood overturned in the eastbound lane, and her unborn child died of injuries.

Wood’s five children were passengers in her car, and although all five were wearing seatbelts or in child safety seats, several suffered major injuries and one was flown out of the area for medical treatment.

The CHP stated that alcohol and/or drug use is not believed to have been a factor in the collision, and that the cause of the incident remains under investigation.







