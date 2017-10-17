D Street Neighborhood Center hosts community potluck

Maureen McGarry

Special To The Union

ARCATA – In the spirit of fellowship and good will, the Volunteer Center of the Redwoods and City of Arcata are hosting the second community-building potluck at the D Street Neighborhood Center in Arcata at 13th and D streets on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The purpose of Home Away from Home, a new and developing program of the Volunteer Center of the Redwoods and the City of Arcata, is to create a bridge between students, businesses and community members, making the community stronger.

The community is realizing that Humboldt State University students don’t always feel welcome, or safe, and that community members can help by making an effort to include students in all of the things that make Arcata home.

All HSU students are invited to meet and get to know community members at this free event.

Omari Lyles is a junior at HSU with a major in Physical Therapy, and a double minor in Biology and Chemistry. He likes the idea of an intercultural gathering of students mostly from Southern California, and people who have lived in Humboldt for a long time.

“So many students are from Los Angeles, Long Beach, or San Diego,” Lyles said. “Pulling them all together is a good idea.”

He said he thinks it would be good to have more events like this. “A lot of students come up here, and they miss home. Once they meet someone that has something in common with them, it makes it easier.” Lyles enjoys going to the beach and hiking, and especially likes Trinidad.

However, he is also a student that has a car. In his first semester, he didn’t have a car and felt more isolated.

“When there are so many of us that come from southern California, there is a cultural difference,” Lyles said. “Humboldt is its own little world, and it’s very different. You don’t always know if you can trust everyone that you meet.”

He also adds that, “I try to be nice to everybody so I don’t catch bad vibes.” Community members are asked to bring a potluck dish that serves eight.

A Jobs Offered/Jobs Wanted, Housing Offered/Housing Wanted Bulletin Board will be set up at the potluck for students and community members to share information.

There will also be a “free stuff” corner of gently used winter clothes and other Humboldt winter items for the students to look through and take home.

Community members who wish to donate are asked to bring their items to the D Street Center that evening.

Donations from Arcata businesses of small gift certificates to raffle off during the event are being sought. Each student (with proper HSU ID) will be given a free raffle ticket at the door. Winners will be announced throughout the event. Businesses who would like to donate may contact vcor@a1aa.org.

