DA: SWAT team acted lawfully in McK shootout

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

EUREKA – Humboldt County District Attorney Maggie Fleming has ruled that SWAT officers acted in lawful self-defense in a gunfight in August that left a McKinleyville man dead.

David Alan Fulton, 59, a disgruntled tenant in the Redwood Creek Apartments on Sutter Road with a history of mental illness, died in an exchange of gunfire after a 15-hour standoff with the Humboldt and Mendocino SWAT teams.

Throughout the stalemate Fulton fired shots periodically at officers from his upstairs apartment, despite repeated attempts by law enforcement and mental health negotiators to persuade him to surrender.

Fleming said in a May 15 communiqué that toxicological analyses showed Fulton had taken two different prescription psychotropic drugs prior to the confrontation.

Residents, including children, were forced to evacuate the apartment complex. No residents or officers were wounded, although Fulton had touched off the confrontation with rounds fired at the Redwood Creek manager’s office. He shot three bullet holes into a sheriff’s car when law enforcement first arrived on the morning of Aug. 17, 2016.

He was killed as he fled his apartment, engulfed in flames, aiming more rounds at SWAT officers as they returned fire. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

From his aerial roost, effectively a sniper’s nest, Fulton had a panoramic view of the neighborhood. The office and playground stood only about 100 feet from his point of ambush. Errant shots or ricochets could easily have killed residents.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office set up a command post opposite Thomas Home Center and cordoned off a perimeter with the assistance of other agencies.

Fleming noted in concluding her review, “In the course of their duties, law enforcement officers may use deadly force in response to deadly force used or threatened against them.”

Fleming personally contacted Fulton’s mother with word of the DA’s decision, expressing “deep regret for her loss.”















