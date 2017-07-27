Daryl Chinn: Caution, communication and cooperation key to Baywood timber harvest

Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

Region Headquarters

135 Ridgeway Avenue

Santa Rosa, CA 95401

RE: THP 1-17-044 HUM

To Members of the Department:

I live on the City of Arcata portion of Buttermilk Lane, which is about two miles long and about evenly divided between portions in unincorporated Humboldt County and Arcata City limits. Because I work at home and drive, walk, and drive, and because I live about midway in the entire length of Buttermilk Lane, I have seen and experienced many of the issues I wish to mention.

Buttermilk Lane is a multi-use two-lane, paved street. The county portion winds around and is wider than the City’s portion, which is straight. About one-third of the City portion has no sidewalks. None, except for gravel, is planned in a 0.2-mile, narrow stretch

The City portion is undergoing long-awaited improvements in driving surface and pedestrian safety starting early Summer 2017 (now). The Baywood Timber Harvest here referred to may start as early as summer 2017 (soon), but the street improvements are not comprehensive; street problems will remain after project completion.

Buttermilk Lane is truly a multi-use street; its use includes all of the following and more:

Motor vehicles, including residents’ cars, SUVs, and trucks; articulated delivery trucks and vans(to Baywood and homes); service vehicles (to the community); visitors driving cars to private homes or to and from Baywood; and City buses;

Dump trucks and other heavy vehicles;

Bicyclists, some carrying children, and motorcyclists;

Pedestrians—dog walkers, strollers, runners, students (in season), shoppers (daily); and

School buses picking up and delivering students for three school districts (Arcata, Jacoby Creek, and Northern Humboldt High School).

In addition, part of Buttermilk Lane from just inside city limits, westward from Margaret Lane to 1700 Buttermilk Lane (0.2 miles), even with the scheduled improvement, is and will be too narrow to have a curbed sidewalk. That portion will only have north side parking.

Because there is no other feasible log truck route from the site, communication with Sunny Brae Middle School is key to a successful and safe harvest and transport.

The improved lanes in the narrow part mentioned above are NOT scheduled to be widened and will continue to be extremely challenging for all vehicles, including log trucks, to pass each other.

County portions of Buttermilk Lane already have road slopes exceeding 7 percent in short portions and at least two blind curves. No county portion has or will have any sidewalk.

Even with the posted City speed limit of 25 mph, residents and other users have long noted drivers speeding vehicles in both directions and/or driving carelessly (e.g.,with cell phones to their ears). Residents of the county portion also see frequent speeding.

The county has recently repaved its portion. The City of Arcata is making street improvements this summer, but with budget limitations, the improvements will consist of making the pavement smoother and slightly more durable; doing limited sidewalk construction where possible; NO sidewalk construction in the narrowest portion (mentioned above, west of Margaret/Buttermilk); building a raised traffic circle at Margaret and Buttermilk; and storm drainage improvements.

The City of Arcata presently does not have enough resources to enforce speed limits.

At various school times Sunny Brae Middle School parents and students are busy (and distracted) coming and going to school, dropping off or picking up their charges, and people often run across Buttermilk without regard to safety. As far as we can tell, except for speed tables and painted pedestrian crosswalk, there is no human or mechanical traffic control even during these times.

For the residents and users of Buttermilk Lane, I ask the following of the RPF and LTO:

Safety: Log truck drivers must exercise strict adherence to speed limits and safety at all times, including observing California’s Basic Speed Law (appropriate safe speed for all current conditions). Drivers must be careful enough that they do not have to use Jake brakes or equivalent at any time, since Buttermilk Lane is a residential and school street in its entirety.

Hours of Operation: The Licensed Timber Operator / LTO and drivers should have the Academic School Calendars for at least Sunny Brae Middle School for the THP period and be in close contact with the schools so as to schedule driving operations when school is least affected. Because there is no other feasible log truck route from the site, communication with Sunny Brae Middle School is key to a successful and safe harvest and transport. Their 2017-18 Academic Year Calendar is included here for distribution to the RPF and LTO staff. Jacoby Creek School and the High School calendars are easily available on request or through Internet Search.

Accountability and Enforcement: To whom will citizens turn when there is a concern or observed violation? In the THP, there should be a specific reference to agencies or persons in charge of enforcement of CDF, County, and City regulations. Since the THP in various parts will involve people and properties on populated City and County land, and since there are already challenges to speed and traffic enforcement along Buttermilk Lane, citizens need to know where to turn when problems arise.

The City of Arcata, Arcata School District, and Baywood Country Club, along with the RPF and LTO, need to work together, since the timing of Buttermilk Lane improvements and school year calendars will coincide or overlap with the proposed timber harvest. We have seen little cross communication in this regard. Since Buttermilk Lane is the only viable route for harvested logs, we strongly encourage that communication all entities to be open and cooperative, and that such communication and decisions to be distributed openly and freely to residents in the Buttermilk Lane area and corridor. We look forward to evidence of this in the reply to these comments, which should include personnel and offices to whom THP and CDF replies are addressed.

Should the THP proceed, we look forward to a safe operation that keeps all parties informed.

Thank you very much.

Sincerely,

Daryl Ngee Chinn















