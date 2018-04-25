Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Those wishing to override the Arcata City Council's historic Feb. 21 decision to remove the statue of President William McKinley now have three more weeks to gather their signatures.

The petitioners reported last Friday that they were halfway to their goal of obtaining 1,200 signatures to ensure that Arcata voters can vote Nov. 6 to keep or remove the statue. they need just 961 – 10 percent of Arcata's 9,611 registered voters – but statue supporters wish to ensure their petitions' "sufficiency" by gathering hundreds of extra signatures as a safety cushion, as some will likely be deemed invalid.

Update: Councilmember Michael Winkler reports that the petitioners now have more than 1,000 signatures, more than the legally required number. But Winkler said they'll keep going. Also, the county Elections Division must verify all the signatures for validity.

"We intend to continue to collect signatures until the deadline as insurance against invalid signatures and to continue to develop and publicly demonstrate our already strong support in the community," Winkler said.

The deadline had first been set at May 28 in order to allow enough time for the Arcata City Council to adopt the petition – if it's successful, of course – and call for its placement on the ballot, then send the matter on to the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors. The supervisors would then be asked to give the measure final approval for ballot placement.

In an unexpected twist, that deadline was then advanced four weeks to May 1, increasing the urgency for petitioners.

But at a special April 24 City Council meeting, the council adopted a summer meeting schedule which includes a July 11 meeting. That action effectively re-set the petition deadlines again, adding three weeks back to the signature-gathering window.

"That's early enough for me to get documents over to the Board of Supervisors," said Bridget Dory, city clerk.

According the California Elections Code Sec. 9215, the council would have three options:

1. To adopt the petition language as an ordinance on the spot, thereby overriding their earlier decision and retaining the statue.

2. Submit the petition for ballot placement within 10 days.

3. Order staff to create a report on certification, and once that comes back to them, either adopt the petition as an ordinance or send it on to the supervisors.

The petition is sponsored by Arcata residents David LaRue and Stanton Reynolds, though City Councilmember Michael Winkler has taken on a leading role in organizing the signature-gathering effort.

Statue supporters view the 112-year-old Plaza centerpiece as a significant and iconic part of Arcata's recent history, and are unhappy that the City Council made the decision rather than Arcata's electorate.

Statue opponents consider it a symbol of racism, approve of the council's action as representative democracy in action, oppose the vote on grounds that indigenous people are underrepresented in Arcata's voting electorate, and and have pledged to help raise funds for the statue's removal.















