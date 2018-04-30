Dell’Arte, Mad River Union to tell your ‘Stories in the Tent’

Dell’Arte International

BLUE LAKE – Dell’Arte International, in collaboration with the Mad River Union, puts out a call for stories from the residents of Humboldt County.

From those submitted, five stories will be chosen and adapted by five actor-creators from the Dell’Arte Company and performed at Stories in the Tent at the 28th Annual Mad River Festival on July 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the Big Top Tent.

Criteria:

• The story submitted could be a real-life experience of the author/ someone they know or a previously unpublished work.

• Stories should not more than 2,000 words.

• Stories must be submitted in writing to info@dellarte.com with the subject line “Stories in the Tent” by May 31, 2018.

• Dell’Arte is NOT looking for plays. This is strictly a call for stories.

• The stories can be about anything!

Once selected, the stories will be handed over to the performers who will craft a short storytelling performance from the written material. They’ll also be reported on in the traditional faux newspaper page dedicated to the Mad River Festival in the Mad River Union.

Stories in the Tent will be performed in the Big Top Tent, 131, H St. in Blue Lake on July 3, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. Entry to the event is free and suitable for everyone. (707) 668-5663, dellarte.com.















