Dennis Rael, Dirty Business take top Chamber honors

ARCATA COMMUNITY CENTER – This year’s Arcata Business of the Year award goes to Joanna Berg and Sarah Schuette, founders and owners of Dirty Business Soil Consulting and Analysis, also known as DBS.

The award is given by the Arcata Chamber of Commerce to a business whose core values reflects our community and protects our environment. It’s an award that recognizes innovation, resourcefulness and business collaboration. DBS have these core community values and business practices at the very foundation of their business.

“Sarah and I are blessed to able to do what we love in collaboration with those who share our values of environment and community. We are truly honored to serve this community,” Berg said.

Berg and Schuette are passionate soil scientists with a commitment to environmental best practices - encouraging and teaching farmers to reuse their soil and to grow clean. Under the direction of Berg and Schuette, Dirty Business Soil (DBS) has emerged as the premiere soil testing and consulting entity in Humboldt County.

Just five years ago the two Humboldt State graduates saw a need in the community for improving farming practices – starting with soil testing.

The young women applied for and won Humboldt County’s Economic Fuel competition.

Using the $25,000 in seed money to start their lab, the two soil scientists quickly got to work sharing their knowledge and creating science-based jobs for fellow HSU grads. Their business has seen double-digit growth in the last few years and DBS is now 12 employees strong and growing.

They are invaluable assets to those they serve, our community, and the environment.

The announcement was made at the Arcata Chamber of Commerce dinner, where the City of Arcata honored Dirty Business Soil Consulting Analysis owners Sarah Schuette and Joanna Berg as this year’s Arcata Business of the Year.

Other winners announced at the dinner include Nonprofit of the Year, Big Brothers and Sisters of the North Coast; Hospitality & Tourism of the Year Award, Blue Lake Casino & Hotel; Green Business of the Year Award, Zero Waste Humboldt; Beautification of the Year Award, Nilsen Company; New Chamber Member of the Year Award, Minor Theatre; Small Business of the Year Award, Wrangletown Cider Company; and Business Leader of the Year Award, Dennis Rael of Los Bagels.















