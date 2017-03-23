Diller’s loss creates forest committee vacancy; scholarship established

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The passing of 27-year member Lowell Diller has created a vacancy on the Arcata Forest Management Committee (FMC).

The Arcata City Council is looking for an Arcata resident with wildlife habitat expertise to be a volunteer member of the FMC. This committeemember will join a group of six others with backgrounds in forestry, biology, botany, wildlife and hydrology who advise the City Council and staff on management and policies related to the Jacoby Creek and Arcata Community Forests and other City-owned forestland.

The Forest Management Committee typically meets on the second Thursday of each month at 7 a.m. in the Arcata City Council Chamber. Meetings are open to the public.

Committeemembers serve three-year terms. This vacancy is for a partial term ending on July 31, 2018.

Applications are available at the City Manager’s Office, 736 F St., Arcata, or here. Call (707) 822-5953 for more information.

Lowell Diller Wildlife Scholarship Endowment

In related news, the structure and initial funding for the Lowell Diller Wildlife Scholarship Endowment at Humboldt State University has been established.

Criteria for selection for the scholarship is, “The student must show Lowell Diller’s passion for wildlife, love of field work, and show promise to be a teacher and mentor to others as he was.”

Said Dave Diller, “The university rejected my additional stipulation that the recipient be a regular gal or guy who likes to drink beer around a campfire.”

If the Lowell Diller Wildlife Scholarship Endowment fund receives a total of $25,000 in contributions over the next two years, it will endure, according to Diller.

Contributions may be send to Gift Processing Center Cashier’s Office – SBS 285, Humboldt State University, 1 Harpst St., Arcata, CA 95521

Make checks payable to “Humboldt State University Advancement Foundation.” Note in the check memo section, “Lowell Diller Wildlife Scholarship Endowment.”

Donors may also contribute via phone by calling Maria Forrest at (707) 826-5038.















