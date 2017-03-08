Do-gooders de-grossify Godwit destination

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA BOTTOM – The old Demello place on V Street between Samoa Boulevard and Old Samoa Road has come to woe after its sale to Caltrans four years ago.

Left vacant, the once-proud Arcata ranch house has fallen prey to trash dumpers and graffiti vandals, the eyesore causing concern among the birding community.

With eco-tourists soon to flock to the area for the Godwit Days Spring Migration Festival, the household garbage infesting the house, barn and bay-facing road had to go. Caltrans says it’s sending a rehab team later this month, which will repaint the house, clean up the trash, repair fences and put up new No Trespassing signs.

But last Friday, nature lovers Laurie Jensen and Ted Halstead took matters into their own hands, cleaning up the worst of the trash – several truckloads worth – from around the former Demello house.

Lyndsay Demello Johnson, daughter of former owner Tim Demello, said that the vacant house attracted vandalism before the family sold the property to Caltrans. Graffiti painted over one day would be back the next.

A person driving by as Jensen and Halstead did their cleanup said that squatters had occupied the home for a time, even boldly hanging out laundry to dry there.

Inside the barn lies more discards, including party aftermath and camper debris plus some old Arcata High School Tigers stand-ups used on a parade float about 15 years ago.

While there's much more to do, it looks as though Godwitters won't witness the worst of the hellholian horror.
















