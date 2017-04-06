Wes Cole dog abuse case drags on

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Old Wes Cole is a harried old soul, traveling hither and yon by bus to his various psych treatments and court dates to deal with the aging felony animal cruelty and misdemeanor battery and vandalism charges against him.

Cole is charged with felony animal cruelty of the alleged mistreatment of his dog, Mr. Know Buddy on Jan. 14, 2016 in Arcata. The dog has since been renamed Jackpot and re-homed in the Bay Area.

Cole is also charged with battery and vandalism over an incident which occurred at the North Coast Co-op during which he allegedly threw some coffee at a cashier and broke a van window.

With his first trial ending in a hung jury, the District Attorney’s office responded to a lobbying effort by local animal activists to retry him for the charges. But a psychiatric evaluation deemed him mentally unfit to stand trial.

Since local treatment options are limited and state hospitals full, with lengthy waiting lists, Cole has been on supervised release, getting counseling from County Mental Health and periodically checking in with court officials – or so he’s supposed to.

Cole’s most recent hearing on March 24 included a few hiccups from the usual routine of airing the latest reports and continuing the matter forward. First, Supervising Attorney Greg Elvine-Kreis of the Conflict Counsel office was there to fill in for Cole’s usual attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kaleb Cockrum.

Second, Cole violated the terms of his supervised release on March 2 by failing to check in with the court. After conferring with him, Elvine-Kreis said his client thought attending the counseling sessions with Dr. Mark Lamers was sufficient to fulfill the terms of his release.

The stand-in attorney asked that Cole remain free, at least until his regular attorney returned the following week.

Judge Joyce Hinrichs said the lapse was “problematic” and must be reported to probation officials. But, she said, “the court has limited options.”

The plan, she said, was for Cole to keep undergoing local treatment for the misdemeanor charges in hopes that could make him competent to stand trial. She said that the public safety risk Cole poses to the community is low. Hinrichs said she lacks the legal authority to grant Cockrum’s request to reduce Cole’s felony charge to a misdemeanor.

“He needs to be doing the supervised release appropriately,” the judge said, expressing hope that he could get “back on track.”

Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Schaffer said she had no objection. She mentioned a new jail-based competency program being coordinated with Sacramento officials, which is directed at lower-risk offenders like Cole.

Hinrichs said more reports need be prepared first, and that the program would have to accept Cole, but that it could be an option.

Elvine-Kreis again consulted with Cole, who agreed to adhere to the court’s terms for supervised release. Hinrichs said the court would like to see Cole restored to competency before any out-of-county treatment is ordered, but she acknowledged that Lamers said Cole’s prognosis is “challenging.”

Cole’s next hearing date was set for this Friday, April 7 at 8:30 a.m.

For his part, Cole remains bitter. He considers himself a victim of numerous conspirators, citing a printout of comments posted on the “Stop Animal Cruelty in Humboldt” Facebook page.

Along with expressions of compassion for his former dog, comments include exhortations to violence against Cole.

One said that he should “killed and fed to maggots.”

But the animal rights activists’ interest in the case has waned considerably over the past several months. Where once dozens attended his court hearings, none have been present at the last two.

