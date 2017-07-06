Dog found with bullet wounds in Fieldbrook

Mad River Union

FIELDBROOK – A dog suffering from one or possibly two gunshot wounds was recovered by deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning, June 26 on Old Railroad Grade Road near Fieldbrook following a call from an area resident.

The dog is now recovering and doing well, according to the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, where he is being cared for.

After responding to a call around 8:45 a.m., Sheriff’s Animal Control officers located the dog, a pit bull mix. It is unknown if the dog was shot in the area of Old Railroad Grade Road or elsewhere.

After the dog was transported to a local veterinary office for treatment, vets were able to remove at least two parts of a bullet from the wounds, both located in the neck area.