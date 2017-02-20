Dogtown: The bigger the dog, the bigger the smile

Most of the information that we have about our shelter dogs comes from the interactions between the dog and the volunteers and shelter staff. On rare occasions, we get other information from people who have known the dog in his or her former life.

One of those dogs is our long-time resident Bubba. I was recently able to speak with some of his former family members. Unfortunately, they were not in a position to take him in, but had some really helpful things to tell me, accompanied by some great photos, about Bubba’s former life.

Bubba was abandoned outside of the shelter last August. He is an 8-year-old Pit mix with the sweetest face! The volunteers are very fond of his happy personality and joy at playing ball.

Bubba has been patient with a variety of other dogs. The family member that I spoke with said he lived with five other dogs, including a couple of puppies and what she described as “a small brat dog.” Bubba also lived with cats who would rub up against him. Most impressively, she showed me photos of him lying in a chair with a toddler sleeping on his back! We get lots of questions about how dogs are with cats and kids, and it is nice to have definitive information to be able to answer those queries.

Bubba would do best in a home where he could count on some regular exercise. He likes to get out and stretch his legs and even at 8 years old, he would still make a fine jogging partner.

This sweet boy would make an excellent family dog. He is neutered, microchipped and current on his vaccinations and is considered a senior dog for adoption fee purposes. Bubba is available at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville, open Monday through Friday. More information is available at (707) 840-9132.

Another way that we find out about our Redwood Pals dogs is through the fostering process. Getting the dogs out of the shelter and seeing them in a home environment gives us a much better take on who they are.

Peaty has been with Redwood Pals Rescue for a long time as his foster mom had hoped that he would stay with her forever. Unfortunately, recent health issues (hers, not his) have left her feeling that he really belongs in a home where he can engage in more activities than she can provide, so now our big boy Peaty is ready to find his forever home!

Peaty is about 4 years old, an American Bulldog mix weighing in at about 80 pounds. Peaty loves to play with other dogs and has done well with both males and females in the medium-to-large size range (35 pounds and up). Peaty is not a candidate for a home with cats or small dogs due to prey drive.

Peaty has some good training on board; he walks well on the leash, rides well in the car and can wait patiently there during errands, and has used good manners in stores and banks as his foster mom was working on training him as a therapy dog. He is very affectionate and loves to cuddle with his favorite people. The vet is not his favorite place to visit; he had hernia surgery early in his shelter days and got a bit spooked. Recently he has done well at the vet’s when treated gently and patiently.

If we could pick the perfect home for him, it would include a canine companion, adults who are confident with dogs and can convey their expectations, older children who would enjoy playing with him and teaching him new tricks and regular activity. Redwood Pals would include a consult with our local trainer as part of his placement to get everyone off on the right paw.

Peaty is neutered, microchipped and current on his vaccinations. If you would like to meet Peaty (pictured here with one of his good friends, Shanahan), please email Redwood Pals at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707) 839-9692.















