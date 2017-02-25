Dogtown: What has two heads, three eyes and seven legs?

What has two heads, three eyes and seven legs? That would be shelter dogs Nora and Harmony, out for a stroll together!

Despite the absence of an eye on one, and a leg on the other, they are well and happy dogs. They each arrived at the shelter with old injuries that had gone untreated for too long and were not able to be corrected. Even though it seems harsh to remove an eye or a leg, the dogs were far more comfortable after their surgeries. These two were beneficiaries of the shelter’s Emergency Medical Fund, administered by Friends for Life Animal Rescue and funded by donations and the shelter’s holiday open house.

Harmony is an 8-year-old mixed breed female. She is a sweet older dog who is housebroken, easy to walk and has a playful side too. Harmony has been good with other dogs and patient with the puppies and young dogs that are still learning their manners. She has also been a very good sport about the eye surgery and volunteers report that she likes to play ball, as long as it is thrown from her good side so that she can see it!

Harmony sometimes likes to share in the walk by carrying her own leash, but she stops if the walker doesn’t want her to do that. She is a gentle dog who would love to have a family who would appreciate her and not let her down like her last people did. She may not be the prettiest dog in the shelter, but she will make someone a loyal friend and companion. She has been at the shelter since Dec. 23.

Nora is a petite Pittie girl of about 3 years old. She came to the shelter on New Year’s Eve. One of her back legs had been broken and left untreated and was causing her quite a bit of difficulty in getting around. Now that she is a triped, she gets around just fine!

Nora spent much of her recovery time in the area reserved for the smallest dogs. She is very comfortable with little dogs and is always very gentle with them. She is a little more cautious around bigger dogs, possibly due to being a little vulnerable on three legs. She is friendly once she sees they are not going to take advantage of her condition.

Nora loves attention from people and was happy to dress up and pose for her recent photo session. She would love to find a home where she can be appreciated and treated like the princess she believes herself to be!

Nora and Harmony are both spayed. They are also microchipped and current on their vaccinations. They are both adoptable through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. More information is available at (707) 840-9132. The most current listings of available dogs and cats can be found on petharbor.com, where staff members have been updating the adoptable animals' photos recently. The new photos are much nicer!
















