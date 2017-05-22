Dogtown: And they call it puppy love

Sometimes you just need a little puppy love. One of my coworkers happened to come to the shelter the other night just as I was taking out one of the formerly mangy puppies (a sister to last week’s featured pups). Evelyn, the human, plopped herself down on the hallway floor and Jasmine, the puppy, crawled right into her lap! It isn’t the usual spot for meet and greets, but clearly it was love at first sight and I wasn’t going to make them move …

It looks like this puppy is taken, but there are several other puppies at the shelter now, including their brother Tanner, pictured here. All of the pups from this litter are very gentle. They will probably be between 50 and 65 pounds, depending on the individual puppy. As of this writing, there are at least four puppies available at the shelter in the 3- to 5-month range. The current selection can always be found at petharbor.com by selecting the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter and “Adopt a Pet.”

Of course, there are advantages to the adult dogs also. They may not have those big eyes and extra skin, but they probably will be housebroken and more familiar with a leash. Check out the selection on Pet Harbor and then come on over to the shelter to meet the dogs in 3-D! The shelter is open Monday through Friday and is located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. All shelter dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations and the adoption fees are very reasonable. More information is available at (707) 840-9132.

Redwood Pals Rescue has two puppies left from a litter that came into the shelter as newborns with their mama. These two girls, Sassy and Heaven, are about three months old now and ready for their forever homes. They have been living with a family and are socialized with young children and other dogs and are even comfortable around livestock. At least one of their sisters was adopted into a home with cats and is doing fine with them.

Their mama (known) is a very dog-friendly Pit Bull mix and is also a great fetcher. Their dad is unknown but certainly appears to have been a lab or lab mix.

These puppies would be a good fit for any family. They are energetic and love to play, but know how to be gentle with children and snuggle up as well. They were allowed to stay with their mother until weaned and then the litter was kept together after that to make sure their social skills had the chance to fully develop. These are keepers! If you would like to meet the puppies, please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com and we will connect you to their foster family.















