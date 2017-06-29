Dogtown: Celebrate ‘The End of the World Day’ with your new best friend!

One purpose of the Humboldt County Animal Shelter’s June Adoption Sale is to help keep the shelter population low with the Fourth of July coming up, or, as some dogs might call it “The End of the World Day.”

Remember, this is a scary time of the year for a lot of animals so take the necessary precautions to keep your pets safe. If you need to leave them home, make sure the windows are closed and put on the radio or TV to help provide some white noise.

It’s not too late to get in on the June adoption special! The adoption fees have been reduced to a fraction of what it would cost to vaccinate, alter and microchip a “free” dog. There are still three days of June left as this hits the newsstands and about 20 dogs available for adoption.

Several little dogs are in the mix right now, two each of Chihuahua and Rat Terrier mixes, plus a really sweet little brown mutt boy, Piper, that needs heartworm treatment and is available for foster while he undergoes his treatment.

Some lucky foster will get first dibs on this cat- and dog-friendly fellow! If you might like to foster sweet little Piper, drop us a note at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com for more information on taking in this medical-needs foster.

Piper and the rest of the little dogs each weigh less than 25 lbs. and would satisfy landlord requirements for a small dog.

Many other breeds and sizes are represented in the bigger dogs that are available.

One of the longer residents at the shelter is our boy Diesel.

Diesel has testimonials from multiple volunteers about his good nature, ease of walking and love of a good game of fetch. Others have mentioned how easy he is to train and how many commands he has mastered.

Diesel is motivated by treats, praise and ball play, which makes him particularly easy to train. He is very affectionate and happy to give his good friends a nice big kiss! Diesel has lived with other dogs in the past and would be happy to meet the right dog pal for fun and romping.

Someone spotted Diesel on the shelter’s Facebook page and contacted the staff to say that he used to be her dog when he was a puppy. Our initial excitement turned to disappointment when it turned out that she now has four other dogs and wasn’t able to have another dog. Really, we would rather he gets to be someone’s number one or number two dog and get the attention and love that he deserves.

Diesel is about 4 years old and is neutered, microchipped and current on his vaccinations. He is adoptable from the Humboldt County Shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. More information is available at (707) 840-9132.

And for a special treat, take a look at Redwood Pals Rescue’s Facebook page to see a video of a mama dog and her day-old pups that are currently in our care!

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July and keep your pets safely housed inside!
















