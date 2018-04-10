Dogtown: Cookie, Pepper and Tucker, fine upstanding citizens

Looking for a cuddly friend? Look no further than our sweet Cookie. We are told that this dog is 12 years old, but honestly, no one can believe that! Cookie is affectionate and loves to give kisses.

She can run around the play yard like a dog half that age and does just fine on her walks. Cookie is one of the dogs that met the group of shelter visitors last week and everyone loved her! Cookie is great in the car and really enjoys the opportunity to go for a ride. She is a little too interested in kitties to have one as a housemate, but a dog friend would be fine.

Cookie is housebroken, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped and just waiting for a loving home for her golden years. Older dogs make great companions as they tend to be well-behaved in the house and far less demanding than a younger dog.

Come meet this ageless wonder today! She is at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. They are open Monday through Friday and more information is available at (707) 840-9132.

And for those of you following the ongoing Pepper saga, our buddy had another fun outing and public appearance last week when he accompanied me to A&L Feed for our radio interview.

Not only was he very polite to the employees and radio folks, he was fine around the baby chicks and didn’t touch a single bone or rawhide even when they were right under his nose. I look forward to the column when I can report on his adoption!

Between radio interviews, dog-walking, puppy vaccinations and helping to reunite owners with their lost dogs, it has been a busy week for Redwood Pals Rescue.

Close to 20 dogs went back to their owners last week and there were several adoptions as well, yet the shelter still remains quite full. We are looking for fosters or adopters for several dogs, including this lovely boy Tucker. Tucker was adopted from a San Diego Humane Society about a year ago. His adopters moved up to Humboldt but were never able to find housing and get on their feet. Health emergencies to the humans caused Tucker to end up in the shelter and his people were not able to take him back.

We have been contacted by the owner’s mother and she said that Tucker was very well behaved while living in a van and that he had a great time playing at the Eureka dog park. She would love to take him if only her senior housing allowed pets. We have personally observed that he knows sit, come, shake and wait and is easy to walk.

This is a nice dog that is just a little confused by the kennel situation at the shelter. We have contacted the Humane Society where he came from, but it certainly would be less upheaval for him to find a nice home right here. Tucker is about two years old, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and is of mixed breed – border collie, Pit Bull or anyone’s guess.

