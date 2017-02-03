Dogtown: Dogs of the Gods

The shelter is still pretty full. The ongoing stormy weather increases the number of stray dogs and slows down the adoption rate. This leads to more dogs coming in the back door than going out the front, and now kennel space is running out.

If you have been considering a dog, now is a good time to check out the choices. As always, the adoptable dogs have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and are current on their vaccinations. The adoption fees are far less than it would cost to pay for the same services for a “free to a good home” dog. The most current listings of available dogs are always available atpetharbor.com. The shelter also has a Facebook page, Humboldt County Animal Shelter. Messages and questions about dogs at the shelter are quickly answered there by volunteers.

The Humboldt County Animal Shelter is located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. More information is at (707) 840-9132.

One issue that is always on the minds of anyone in dog rescue is how can we reduce the number of dogs and cats that end up in shelters? As this paper hits the newsstands, a small group of us will be at a rural compound with over 20 dogs and 30 cats. With the assistance of a local veterinarian and her partner, we will be able to get all the pets current on vaccinations.

We will also be arranging to get the adult animals spayed and neutered and the puppies up to speed on the care that they need.

Backyard breeding is certainly a contributing factor to pet overpopulation. Often we find that people are willing to do the right thing by their pets but just don’t have the resources or know where to go for help. We are always happy to help people find spay and neuter assistance for their dogs and cats. There are several funds at Humboldt Area Foundation that have been set up specifically to address spay and neuter and those grants help fund the work that local rescues provide.

While we continue to find ways to help keep dogs out of the shelter in the first place, we are still working to get dogs out of the shelter as well. We have a couple of male dogs at the shelter that have failed temperament testing for reacting to other dogs that walk by their kennels, but are fine outside of the shelter environment. I take my own dog Hank to the shelter to help evaluate the rescue dogs. Hank is an excellent judge of character and can communicate whether he thinks a dog is playful, scared, undersocialized or actually aggressive. He thought both of these dogs seemed just fine with him.

Juno is a tall, fluffy male dog, estimated to be about 5 years old. Current consensus about this dog’s breed is that he may be Australian Shepherd, Husky, Collie and/or Belgian Shepherd. He is not bad on a leash but certainly enjoys going out for a walk more than he likes going back into the kennels. His current trick is to move in front of us and actually give us a hug in an attempt to discourage the return to his kennel. It is a gentle move and is very effective at making me feel guilty at having to put him back in.

This seems like a dog that will be much happier outside of the shelter. He was friendly with Hank. We are looking for a foster home for Juno so that we can get to know him better and find him a good home. Juno will be scheduled for a neuter appointment in the coming week.

Oden is the other male dog that has been Hank-tested. Oden is about a year old. He is listed as a German Shepherd dog mix. His curly tail and erect ears look like he could be part Akita. Oden is a lovely dark silver-grey color and has bright yellow eyes. He seems to be eager to play.

He came in once before and had an injury to one back leg. It appears that his previous owners did not seek medical care for his injury and now the leg has a permanent bend in it. He walks and runs just fine and does not seem to have any discomfort from the old injury.

We are also looking for a foster home for Oden to get him out of the shelter. We will provide a training consult for any of our rescue dogs to get them started off on the right foot with any fosters.

For more information about either of these dogs or about fostering in general, please contact Redwood Pals at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or (707) 839-9692. Fostering is the necessary piece that allows us to save deserving dogs from the shelter and help them to find good homes.















