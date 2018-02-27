Dogtown: Foster homes needed to help juggle dogs

Redwood Pals Rescue has a lot of projects going on every day, which can become exhausting. Fortunately we are able to celebrate the successes and be encouraged by them.

One of our happiest moments from the last week was being able to take a very old dog from the shelter and reunite her with a woman who had had her as a teenager! This young mother had a baby and older children and a large puppy and still made room in her home and heart for her old friend who had not had the most nurturing life along the way. I wish we had a hundred foster homes like that!

We have helped adopters find good matches this week from the shelter’s adoptable dogs, who are “on sale” with reduced adoption fees for the remainder of this week, and we’ve also been happy to see a few of our rescue dogs find their forever homes. These placements make us happy and give us a brief moment to relax before attending to the wave of dogs in need that need our help.

Currently we have four dogs at the shelter that will need foster homes to save their lives and other dogs in foster homes waiting for that perfect match! It is a constant juggling act to keep as many good dogs safe as we possibly can. We can’t do this without community support, so please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or on our Facebook page for more information on how you can help.

Please don’t just say “Oh, I could never do what you do” and call it good. People support us in many ways that go beyond taking dogs into their homes and we appreciate all forms of help!

One great dog that Redwood Pals has had in foster for a while is young Aries. Aries is a 2-year-old mixed breed mutt – we think there is Dutch Shepherd in him – that has been living in a home with a big male Lab, two active adolescent boys, a cat and penned chickens outside.

He plays well with all of his housemates and has been praised for is gentle mouth even while wrestling with the boys! Aries is housebroken, does well in a crate and knows his basic obedience commands.

His fosters say he is so well-behaved in the house. He “talks” when he plays but is not a barker unless there is someone at the door or an unexpected sound that he thinks you should know about, We have been particularly impressed with his gentleness around children, including a 9-month-old baby that visits occasionally.

Aries has attended dog class and done well on our pack walks. We would love to find this boy his forever home! Of course we’d love to be able to place another dog in this great foster home as they have done such a good job with Aries! Please contact us if you would like to meet him and we will connect you with the foster mom.

Dogs currently in need of foster include two dogs that need a quiet place to rest and recuperate while they go through heart worm treatment. The ideal kind of foster for one of these dogs would be a home where there was only the one dog or if there was a room or garage where the dog could be kept separate. Heart worm treatment necessitates the dog staying quiet, so even if there is a friendly house dog, the patient wouldn’t be allowed to play.

This kind of foster lasts about two months. The dog can go back to the shelter for adoption after the treatment.

We have two very shy dogs that need fosters. These dogs are just scared in the shelter and are not likely to become confident in the time allotted. My Baylee was once like this and now she is an amazing and friendly girl! Raider is another in need of foster.

He was featured here recently. He’s a sweet young boy that needs some love and training to become a really nice dog. He would do great in a home with a playful female dog.

If any of these call to you, please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707) 839-9692.















