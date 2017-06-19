Dogtown: Frenemies Lucy and Whiskey make the case for playing this summer

Summer is arriving in Humboldt as teachers and kids wrap up the school year and festivals and farmers fill the Arcata Plaza. The shelter is preparing for summer by offering reduced adoption fees on adoptable dogs and making room for the influx of scared animals that predictably comes in around the Fourth of July.

Dogs love many of the same activities we do in the summer. Running on the beaches and swimming in the rivers or exploring a new hiking trail are big thrills for a pup! We took our dogs to the Trinity Alps last week, and they could not have been happier. So many interesting things to smell, a lake to swim in and even snow to roll around on! And yes, a tired dog is a good dog; they were pooped and well-behaved for at least another day after.

At this writing, there are 31 adoptable dogs to choose from. While that number is still a little high for the shelter’s capacity, I’m happy to report that these are not all the same dogs that have been mentioned previously. Three of the six dogs that went to the Kinetic Sculpture Race with Sparky have been adopted and long-time resident Harmony – she of the one eye and film feature playing at the Minor Theater – just went home to her new people the other day. There have been other adoptions also and many new dogs that have passed their temperament tests moving into the adoptable kennels.

The selection of dogs is great right now – lots of youngsters, dogs of many breeds and sizes, active dogs and ones more inclined to curl up with you and watch a movie. Come by and see for yourself; your new best friend may be waiting there for you.

One of our long-term residents is Lucy, a 2-year-old female Catahoula Leopard Hound and Border Collie mix. She has been at the shelter since February and would love to go home with a family this summer!

Lucy is known among her friends as an impressive ball dog. She will fetch and return the ball for as long as she is allowed. Her skills were strong enough that we contacted several search-and-rescue and tracking groups to see if there might be an opportunity for her. Unfortunately, there isn’t an opening right now, but that’s okay because she will make a great companion dog for the right person.

Lucy loves to play ball, but does have other desirable traits too. She is a good walker and knows several other obedience commands. And this is a smart dog, so she’ll be easy to train. She is motivated by her ball, treats or a kind word.

Lucy would do well with a dog friend to play with. Coming out of her kennel, her mind is fully on how soon she can get out to the play yard for fetch, but once she has burned off a little steam, she likes the chance to get out with another dog for play or a walk. We are not sure why Lucy has not been snapped up by now. Perhaps her location in the shelter or her excitement in her kennel has kept folks from checking her out, but this is a dog worth meeting!

Lucy’s next door neighbor at the shelter is the handsome Whiskey. Whiskey is a 3-year-old mixed breed male. He might have hound, shepherd, cattle dog or something completely different in his makeup!

Whiskey is an affectionate dog that would love a little more attention than he gets in his one walk a day at the shelter. He is pretty good on the leash and eager to learn. He and Lucy have a bit of a love/hate relationship, as neither of them really like to see the other going out for a walk while they wait behind, but are fine when there is not a kennel door between them. This is yet another reason why it is so important to see the dogs outside of their kennels. The dogs do so well considering how much time they spend in a relatively small space, but it doesn’t give you an accurate picture of the dog they would be in a more natural situation. Sometimes I think the dogs figuratively thumb their noses at the other dogs as they walk by the kennels just to get a rise out of them. It doesn’t bring out the best response from the ones still inside …

These two are both available at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. Come by and meet them in the outside play yards! The shelter is open Monday through Friday and more info is available at (707) 840-9132.















