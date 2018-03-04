Dogtown: Friendly dog with much going for him, Jedi is

Here’s a great dog that has been patiently waiting for his forever home. Jedi is a 4-year-old hound mix, about 60 pounds with a short golden coat.

Jedi has so much going for him; any adopter will be very happy with this dog! He is friendly with other dogs, walks nicely on the leash and demonstrated some lovely manners at a recent visit to dog class.

At his outing to dog class, Jedi confidently navigated the obstacles of a crinkly tarp, a food bowl temptation and a fast-opening umbrella, while maintaining a nice heel and smiling for the camera!

After his outing, poor Jedi caught a bug and had to spend several weeks in the shelter’s infirmary while he got over it. He wasn’t feeling bad, so it was confusing to him why he wasn’t getting out with his volunteer friends.

You’d think that would lead to naughty behavior, but Jedi waited it out and now that he is back in the Adoptable section, he is just as sweet as ever, though volunteers have reported that he is not thrilled about going back into the kennel. Go figure.

If you’d like to meet this lovely dog and offer him a kennel-free future, please come by the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. The shelter is open Monday through Friday. More info is available at (707) 840-9132.

Redwood Pals Rescue has another dog-friendly dog available. Lupin is an 8-month-old pup that is looking for a new home. He and his 11 siblings and young mama went into a foster home when the pups were just a week old. They were socialized with children from their earliest days.

The foster family chose to keep Lupin but have since decided that they are not the right home for him. Busy schedules have resulted in not being able to give him the attention and training that he deserves.

He is crate-trained, great with other dogs and friendly with children. He has been fine with the cat when they are in the house but is tempted to chase when outside. Lupin is just in need of more training opportunities to achieve his full potential.

Our trainer has met with Lupin and deemed him to be a quick study. Everyone who has adopted his siblings have been very happy with them. They are smart and responsive pups with a special affinity for children and he is the same! He is neutered, current on vaccinations and weighs about 60 pounds. If you would like to meet Lupin, please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call us at (707) 839-9692.















