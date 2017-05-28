Dogtown: Glorious dogs

It’s Kinetic Sculpture time and Sparky the Foster Dog will be riding again! Sparky is special because he not only competes admirably in the race, but he also brings attention to foster and shelter dogs that are looking for their forever homes.

Last year, our big black-and-white pup with his giant orange “Adopt Me” vest and doggie entourage was responsible for at least two adoptions. Cholo from the shelter picked out his own family-to-be from the thousands of people on the Plaza. He went home with them to Sonoma County after the water launch on the second day. Sirius from Redwood Pals met his family on the banks of the Eel River while they were waiting for their own sculpture to cross.

This year, Sparky will again have some Pit Crew support dogs, at least at the start and end of the race. We expect both the Humboldt County Shelter and Redwood Pals Rescue will be represented, depending on who is available at race time. Last year, Sparky’s crew were mostly the harder-to-adopt black dogs, but this year there may be a wider variety of canine coat colors on display. Redwood Pals Rescue is planning to have some of the puppies featured here recently, as well as Harley from the shelter and some of his friends too. Watch for us walking behind Sparky at the brake check on Saturday at the Arcata Plaza and at the finish line on Monday in Ferndale.

One of the dogs that will be at the race (unless he is adopted before then!) will be big fluffy Chewbacca. Chewy and his friend Leia arrived at the shelter on May 4, also known as Star Wars Day (“May the fourth be with you!”), hence the names.

Chewy is a 3-year-old large brown dog. He is identified as a Golden Retriever mix at the shelter, though there are many guesses as to what the “mix” part might be. Chewbacca is a very easy walker. He doesn’t pull or lag, just walks gently along with you. He loves to roll on his back in the grass, though his most favorite thing is to cuddle up with a friend, as demonstrated in this photo with Brittney Nguyen, one of the shelter’s volunteers.

His only bad habit is that he also likes to hug his friends, though he even does that in a gentle way (but jumping up is not encouraged). He is learning that there are more acceptable ways to show his affection.

This is a lovely dog. Someone will be lucky to have him! Chewbacca is neutered, microchipped, current on vaccinations and available from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. The shelter is open Monday through Friday, though they will be closed on Memorial Day. For more information, please call (707) 840-9132.

As a side note, the shelter has seen a constant influx of dogs over the last few months. Adoptions are what keeps the shelter from getting dangerously full when more dogs come in than are claimed by their owners. Every adoption saves two lives – the dog that is adopted gets a second chance at a quality life and another dog gets a kennel space in which to await their forever home. Please check the shelter if a dog is in your future. The most current list of available dogs (and cats) is on petharbor.com.















