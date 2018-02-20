Dogtown: Good girls Grace and Ginger are chipper, chipped and good to go

There are 29 available dogs at the shelter as I write this. Lots to choose from in a variety of breeds and sizes. Come by and check them out or see them online at petharbor.com.

Here’s one of my current favorites: Little Grace is a mature female dog with a lot of charm! She is listed as a German Shepherd mix, but I would put my bet on a cattle dog mix, possibly McNab or Kelpie. She is a nice medium size at about 45 pounds with a short coat of black and brown.

Grace is housebroken, has nice leash manners, is polite and friendly with both people and dogs, and can be very playful with other dogs if they are receptive to that.

She reminds me of my own dog Lily, who has always been the one to play with the many foster dogs that come through our house.

Grace is quiet in her kennel and easy to leash up. You can see that she is ready for a real home, though, in her reluctance to go back in at the end of an outing. She is good and cooperative, but you can tell that she was hoping that was her last time going through a kennel gate.

Grace would be a wonderful family dog. She knows how to behave in a variety of situations and would be an easy addition to any home.

Grace is spayed, microchipped and current on her vaccinations. She is waiting at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. The shelter is open Monday through Friday and more information is available at (707) 840-9132.

Redwood Pals has another playful female dog in Ginger. Ginger is about four years old and is guesstimated to be an Australian Kelpie mix. She is about 35 to 40 pounds and has a white and brindled coat.

Ginger was adopted from the shelter in the last year. When she was recently found running loose in her neighborhood, the Animal Control officer attempted to return her to the house where she lived. Ginger was happy to go to any house but the one listed as her address. That was not a good indication of the care that she had been receiving. She was not claimed by the adopter.

When Ginger was originally available for adoption, she had passed her temperament testing with all ones (that’s good).

On her return to the shelter, she was retested and failed for being reactive to other dogs, which we believe was just an initial response to being back in the shelter and whatever had happened to her in the interim.

We have been walking her with other dogs and she has been very friendly, trying to initiate play with all of the other dogs that she has met.

Sometimes there seems to be a decompression period for dogs coming into the shelter, but once they get past that, their behavior is fine again.

We do what we can to help them and get them retested, but sometimes circumstances don’t allow for the shelter staff to do that.

That is when rescue groups like Redwood Pals become very important. This is a perfectly nice dog that deserves a second chance.

Ginger is friendly and playful and ready to find a home where she will be well cared for. She has bounced back so quickly from her bad adoption experience that it speaks well of her ability to adapt and adjust.

Ginger is a fun little dog and will reward the person who rescues her with fine companionship!

She is spayed, microchipped and current on vaccinations and is available through Redwood Pals Rescue.

Please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or (707) 839-9692 to meet ginger for possible adoption or foster.















