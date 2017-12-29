Dogtown: Hank the Tank

This column is written at the end of the week previous to when it comes out. It is always a challenge to pick which dog should be featured. When I try to be considerate of the editorial staff and get my stories in early, sometimes the featured pups get adopted before their cute faces hit the newsstand! A happy problem, of course, but I hate to miss the chance to feature a dog that does need a home.

Here is a happy ending for the dog that was originally going to be featured fir this week. Roo, a bright and eager 2-year-old Pit Bull mix, was one of my favorite dogs at the shelter. He was camping with his people at Prairie Creek Redwoods last September when he somehow got separated from them. They were not able to find him before they had to get back to their home which was out of the area. When Roo was found, the people were not able to come back and get him. Redwood Pals made a valiant effort to try and reunite him with his family, who were visiting in Redding at that time.

They were having some serious landlord problems when I spoke with them and just couldn’t take him. It was particularly sad when I saw the owner’s Facebook page and saw lots of photos of Roo and his family. This had been a well-loved family dog with children to play with and snuggle.

I am happy to report that between the time I wrote him up in the evening and the time I came back to finish the column the next day, a woman came in and adopted him! I wish that I could get them all adopted by just staying up late and writing about them!

Since Roo is happily tucked in for the holidays at his new home, big Hank gets to be the dog of the week. Hank is a big mixed-breed mutt, estimated to be about six. Here’s how one of my fellow volunteers describes him: “Hank is nicknamed ‘Hank the Tank’ because of his size and solidity, but he’s a gentle giant! He gets very animated when it’s time to go for a walk, and he is very quick to do his ‘business’ (he is very housebroken), but beyond that, he seems to believe in conserving energy! He does a beautiful ‘sit’ and ‘shake’ but isn’t interested in long walks. He would profit from more exercise, and can be prompted to move more with tiny treats. He is very sweet and docile and has a soft thick coat.”

We also just discovered that Hank seems to be cat-friendly, which is always a plus for adoption. Hank could be a good companion for someone who works and doesn’t want to have a young dog getting creative in the house while they are out. Hank is neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations and is residing at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. More information is available at (707) 840-9132.

Hank and his cohorts are all being offered at very reduced fees through at least the end of the year in an attempt to keep the shelter population numbers down.

There has been more discussion lately in the media about how to address the problem of too many animals coming into the shelter. Definitely a topic to continue to explore in the new year. Some happy news on that front: Humboldt Spay Neuter has reported that they have finally found a new full-time vet and will be able to both continue their current services with cats and be able to start moving forward with planning how to assist with dogs also.

The quiet partners in addressing the problem of an overcrowded shelter and keeping the euthanasia rates very low are the rescue groups, of which Redwood Pals Rescue is the primary one at the county shelter.

I have lost track of exactly how many dogs we have pulled out and placed in foster or adoptive homes in the last few months. It is not an easy process and we are very grateful for our supporters who help by taking in foster dogs or supporting us financially. With interest rates so low, foundation grants seem to be a little less for the coming year. If dog rescue tugs at your heart strings, consider an end of the year donation to Redwood Pals Rescue.

I can promise that it will save a life! For more information please email us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707) 839-9692. Thank you and have a safe and happy new year!

P.S. Remember to keep your dogs and cats secured inside before the New Year’s Eve fireworks and gun shots start.

It can be a scary time for pets and we want them to be as a safe as possible. Talk your vet if your pet has a very stressful reaction to the noises.















