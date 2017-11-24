Dogtown: Happy holidogs to host open house

Whew! It’s been a week in the dog world! The shelter’s dog population has stayed at a level way above capacity for a while now.

Fortunately, a few things have happened or are happening to try and bring the numbers down. Our two longest residents, Jasper and Maverick, with two of their cohorts, are trying their luck at a new venue at a shelter in Brookings. These are such great dogs and we are hoping that they quickly find adopters there.

We look forward to an ongoing relationship with this shelter. A small caravan of volunteers drove the dogs there and checked the place out, giving it two thumbs up.

Several dogs were adopted from here and several more redeemed by their owners; every dog out helps save the lives of those still in the shelter. Redwood Pals Rescue sent an old English Bulldog with health problems to the best home she could have

imagined! Another old dog went out to foster and is enjoying lying by the fire at his new digs. These are the moments that make it all worthwhile.

As added incentive to adopt from the shelter this month, the administrators have reduced the canine adoption fees, which were pretty low to begin with. All adopted dogs come with a microchip, current vaccinations and are spayed or neutered. This is an amazing deal! There are still plenty to choose from.

Volunteer Cassie Moore has taken some more fabulous photos of the adoptable dogs. In addition to the ones seen here, you can always see more on the County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

Ember, a 2-year-old female pit bull terrier mix with a great smile and a personality to match, and Hank, a large 6-year-old mixed breed Rottweiler/shepherd/mutt with a very relaxed attitude, are currently available to adopt.

They are dressed in holiday duds to remind everyone that the shelter’s Holiday Open House is coming up Saturday, Dec. 9. This event is always a lot of fun and raises money for the shelter’s Emergency Medical Fund. The fund is used for cats and dogs that need veterinary care beyond the stipend that is allotted by the county. This fund, managed by Friends for Life Animal Rescue, helps to pay for orthopedic injuries, skin and eye ailments, heartworm treatment and so much more.

They always have a fabulous selection of items in their silent and Dutch auctions (for which donations are still being accepted at the shelter). Busy on Dec. 9? Come in any time before then and bid or buy raffle tickets. On the day of the event, there will be shelter tours and refreshments as well. Mark your calendars now!

The shelter is open Monday through Friday (closed Thanksgiving and the day after) and is located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. Get more info at (707) 840-9132. Redwood Pals Rescue can be reached at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or by calling (707) 839-9692.















