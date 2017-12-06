Dogtown: Have a hero home for the holidays – Shelter’s Holiday Open House is Saturday

Here’s a happy story for the giving season: On the last day of November, a very sick dog came in to the McKinleyville Animal Care Center. This dog needed an emergency blood transfusion to have a chance at survival.

There is no doggie blood bank, so a donor is needed in this situation. The call came into the shelter to see if there was a healthy dog over 60 lbs. that was available. Fortunately, several dogs fit that description and Bernie was chosen to take a ride to the vet’s. He was given a nice new rope toy to take along and hustled quickly over to the clinic.

Bernie gave blood and then spent the afternoon resting up with good food and warm blankets. He returned to the shelter just in time to get in a short walk as darkness fell.

Bernie occupies the last kennel in the kennel row, not always the most viewed location. He is a lanky mixed breed mutt, just a little over a year old. Volunteers consider him one of the easier walkers and mention how gentle he is about taking treats. He is very dog-friendly and would love a playmate to run and tumble with, though he is also capable of self-entertaining.

The staff at the vet’s office had a lot of nice things to say about him! “He was a super sweet gentleman who was a total pleasure to work with. Seemed to like other animals as well and was very inquisitive and interested in what was going on around him,” said one of the vet techs.

There must be someone out there looking for a dog like our hero boy Bernie! Meet him today at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. More information is available at (707) 840-9132.

The shelter’s big Holiday Open House is this Saturday, Dec. 9 from noon to 4 pm. This event is the primary source of funding for the Emergency Medical Fund, which provides veterinary services for cats and dogs who arrive at the shelter with illnesses or injuries. Thanks to this fund, Friends for Life Animal Rescue, many animals receive the care that they need and go on to become someone’s adopted and valued family member.

The Open House features an impressive selection of Dutch raffle and silent auction items, as well as shelter tours, refreshments and more. There are handmade quilts, vintage housewares, framed art, kitty hats, gift certificates to a variety of local businesses, gift baskets for both pets and humans, books, holiday decorations and a few surprises! Raffle tickets are available at the shelter now if you are unable to attend on Saturday.

Redwood Pals Rescue will be at the Open House too as we all wear two hats – one for rescue and one as shelter volunteers. Come say hi, have a snack and a tour and talk to us about the role our rescue group plays in the shelter operations and in helping all dogs find the best home that they can. We’d love to meet you!















