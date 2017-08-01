Dogtown: How long is too long?

How long is too long for an animal to be at the shelter? The answer to that depends on a variety of factors. The Humboldt County Animal Shelter has fortunately never had to euthanize adoptable animals for space as happens in so many crowded shelters. We have seen some dogs and cats that have stayed at the shelter for an entire year and then found their perfect home. I still stay in touch with one couple that happened to be visiting Humboldt County on Mario’s one-year shelter anniversary. He has been a perfect buddy for them from the day they met and now enjoys the good life in the Sacramento area!

Of course, none of us want to see the animals be there for that long, but many do OK with the wait. The volunteers and staff try to help make the dogs and cats more adoptable as they wait, with volunteers working on obedience training on our dog walks and helping shy kitties to be more comfortable with new people. We celebrate every adoption and are always excited to come in and see whose name is up on the board under the “Adopted” heading. The high point of this past week was seeing Velma and Huey, the ones I called the naked mole rats, listed as adopted! And they went to a home together, which makes us doubly happy!

One of the newest dogs to come up for adoption is Herbie. Herbie is a young fellow, six months at the very most. He appears to be a mix of Mastiff and Boxer, so you know he’s going to be a big boy at full growth, maybe 75 pounds or so. This puppy with his super soft brindle and white coat is a very gentle dog. He defers to all of the other dogs that he plays with, though he does enjoy playing chase or tossing his toys around. Herbie is just learning his leash manners. He is very affectionate and wants very much to please his handlers. He has been doing a good job of keeping his kennel, which he shares with his friend Hiccup, quite clean, so housebreaking should not be a problem. Herbie is at a great age to join a family. He will love to be a part of everything fun that is going on! Meet Herbie at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. Herbie is already neutered, vaccinated and microchipped so he’s ready to go. More information is available at (707) 840-9132.

Redwood Pals has taken on one of the dogs that has grown weary of the long days in a kennel. As I mentioned above, some dogs seem to just roll with the routine – long-termers Sassy and Diesel are great examples – but another volunteer favorite, Bear, has reached his limit. What does that mean? Well, Bear is no longer on his best behavior when visitors stroll through the kennel area and that will not get him adopted. People like to see happy, wagging dogs as they view the choices. Crazy behavior does not attract adopters. My most beloved Hank, who was adopted and returned three times in two weeks at the shelter as a young dog, apparently was capable of jumping off the high sides of the kennel while barking in a less-than- friendly manner. He was pulled from Adoptable and fortunately saved from being euthanized by a woman to whom I will always be grateful.

Anyway, Big Bear has not changed his behavior outside of the kennel. He has very nice leash manners, especially for a larger dog. He is friendly with dogs of all sizes and seems to have a soft spot for little dogs and puppies. He has learned quite a bit of obedience on his walks with volunteers, even attending an afternoon of dog class recently. He will probably need a little time to decompress from the long days of being kenneled, but should make a fine companion. He is about 2 years old and might be a Mastiff mix of some sort. He has a lovely dark brindle coat, black with brown highlights. Redwood Pals wants to make sure Bear has the chance to reach his full potential as a loyal pet. He is currently looking for a foster or adoptive home that will get him out of the shelter. We like to set our rescue dogs up with a meeting with a trainer to get everyone off on the right foot. Bear is not a good candidate for a home with cats. If you would like more info about this nice dog, please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707) 839-9692. Bear says please don’t judge him by his kennel behavior; it’s hard to do that cheerfully day in and day out!















