Dogtown: Jazzy’s so snazzy, Otis is jumping for joy

Jazzy came to the shelter at the end of January. She was a little shy at first, and shelter staff gave us a little extra time to work with her before she went up for adoption. After a few days it became obvious that this was a very adoptable dog!

Jazzy knows quite a few commands, including sit, down, shake and roll over. It doesn’t take much to get her to roll over, as having her belly rubbed seems to be one of her favorite things. Playing ball is another favorite thing. And snuggling is a favorite thing also.

Did I mention that this is a very happy dog? Jazzy would make a fine addition to any family unit. She has clearly been someone’s pet at one time; why her former owners never came for her is a mystery. I would happily take this one in if I wasn’t already at (or maybe a little over) our limit of dogs at home!

Jazzy is about three years old and some sort of Lab mix. The blaze on her chest is speckled, indicating some cow dog lineage. She is housebroken and pretty quiet, though she will remind the volunteers that she is waiting for her walk if they pass by her kennel without stopping. Jazzy gets to have the first kennel in the row, a spot generally reserved for a dog that can display good manners when visitors go by. She is friendly with people and other dogs and would most likely be respectful to cats.

Jazzy is spayed, micro-chipped and current on her vaccinations. To meet this charmer, come by the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville, open Monday through Friday.

More information is available at (707) 840-9132.

Otis is a three year old red Queensland Heeler. He originally came into the shelter as a stray and went out to a foster home while undergoing treatment for heartworm.

He loves his female dog foster sister and has been fine around cats. He has been a little reactive to some males and fine around others. It hasn’t been that long since his neuter and between that and some good training, he will continue to improve on that front. We have seen how quickly he learns.

Our trainer was very impressed with him and thought he was a great dog! His foster mom has this to say about him: “Otis is smart, sweet, affectionate, a huge cuddler, and with the exception of a few things he needs to work on (jumping when he’s excited and constantly demanding pets!), in most ways he’s very obedient. He wants to please for sure. He has a lot of energy but when he gets a good run in (we’ve been taking him to the Manila dunes, which he loves), he’s mostly calm and content for the rest of the day. He needs some work with male dogs but is already improving on his interactions while out for walks. He loves water and playing catch! He’d definitely do well in a house with a nice backyard and someone with time to take him on adventures and spend good time with him. He deserves the best possible home!”

We think so too. Otis is neutered and current on vaccinations. He can be micro-chipped at adoption.

If you would like to meet Otis, please email us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707) 839-9692.















