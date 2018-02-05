Dogtown: Mature dog with experience seeking position

I’ve said it before, but something needs to change with regard to unwanted puppies. Late on Friday afternoon, four more youngsters came in to the shelter, joining the eight or so pups already there, with half a dozen that have been adopted already this month and eight little ones that are out with a foster.

The Neuter Scooter brought a load of puppies back from Eastern Humboldt last weekend and another rescue saved a litter from a drainage ditch in Arcata recently.

All of these will be cared for, vaccinated and altered before joining the already overcrowded pool of adoptable dogs. Assuming a finite number of adopters, this makes adoption even harder for the adult dogs in shelters and rescues. No matter how wonderful they are, it’s hard to compete with a cute puppy.

People tend to believe that a puppy is a fabulous blank slate that they will be able to mold into a perfect dog; in reality, there is a lot to be said for picking a mature dog that has had some experience in the world. Sometimes it is nice to see the grown up personality that you will be living with. That said, I will keep telling you about the nice dogs available at the shelter and through Redwood Pals Rescue.

The Humboldt County Animal Shelter has an abundance of Labrador Retrievers right now. If you are a lab fan, there is a dog there for you. There are two 4-month-old female puppies, Coco and Amber, four young adult males, three black and one chocolate, one white Lab female and the longest resident of the bunch, Jasmine, who is a female lab mix.

Jasmine is a very nice young adult female. One of her volunteer friends describes her as “a very dark brown, with a cute little hair ridge at the top of her head like a mini-Mohawk! She is active and curious and walks well on the leash. She is playful and seems very interested in meeting other dogs.”

Jasmine has actually met several of the other dogs and been very friendly with them. She is one of our go-to dogs for doggie introductions.

The other Labs are a little more Lab-looking than Jasmine, but she would make any adopter happy with her sunny personality and easy-going habits. Jasmine is spayed, microchipped and current on vaccinations. You can meet her, and all of her dog friends, Monday through Friday at the shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. More information is available at (707) 840-9132 or at petharbor.com.

Redwood Pals Rescue is working to save our young friend Raider. Raider came into the shelter in similar circumstances to Ginger, featured here last week. Both had been in homes where they received less-than-optimum care.

Raider is a big puppy, right around one year old. He could use more training to refine his obedience and leash skills, but he is a friendly boy and wants to do the right thing. He looks like he could be a border collie cross, with a medium length soft white and brown coat.

He showed some reactivity to male dogs when he arrived, which looked more like fear than aggression we think, but he loves his gregarious friend Ginger, who can get him to play every time they walk together! Raider would probably do well living with a female dog while he learns to be more comfortable around male dogs.

The shelter is too crowded to allow a dog like Raider to take some time to get more socialized so we are looking for a foster who can save his life and help ready him for his forever home. We provide a trainer to help with obedience training and socialization. We have had great success with similar dogs in the past and hope to add this boy to our happily-ever-afters. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Raider, please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707) 839-9692.

Today I am attending a first meeting of a new Spay and Neuter task force. Expect more news on this!















