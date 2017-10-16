Dogtown: Meet Diesel, a real movie star

October is “Adopt a Shelter Dog” month. This event was established in October 1981 as an annual event to encourage people to save canine lives and enhance their own lives by adopting a dog from a shelter or rescue group.

There are many ways to celebrate this occasion. The first, of course, is to adopt a dog yourself. The Humboldt County Shelter and Redwood Pals both have plenty to choose from.

If adoption isn’t an option for you at this time, there are certainly other ways to participate. You can make sure that your dog has an ID tag or microchip (and a dog license) so that he or she will be reunited with you quickly should you become separated. Most dogs that arrive at the shelter have no ID.

Another thing you could do is get your dog spayed or neutered if you haven’t already, thus preventing the possibility of unexpected, and potentially unwanted, puppies. Yours is already altered? Consider a donation to Redwood Pals Rescue to help us continue getting homeless dogs altered.

Maybe this is the time for you to sign up to become a volunteer. We are currently generating a list of alternate ways to volunteer for those who do not feel up to walking our lightly trained friends! There are opportunities to make the shelter landscaping prettier, spiff up the interior and maybe even do some mural painting, among other things.

And of course you can always show your support for shelter dogs by making a donation of goods or cash. The shelter can use leashes, canned food, peanut butter or donations to the Emergency Medical Fund. Please email me at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com if you would like more information.

We would be so happy if this was the month our longest shelter resident found his forever home. You’ve probably seen Diesel in his film debut if you have attended any screenings at the Minor Theater! Our It star has been at the shelter since January and is more than ready for that forever home.

He has so much going for him that we know his chance is coming soon! Diesel is housebroken and has quite a repertoire of skills and tricks. He can walk nicely on a leash, knows sit, shake, roll over, down, fetch, come and our favorite, “Give me a kiss! He has been to dog class and one of his friends took him to the beach where he demonstrated great recall and plenty of dog-friendliness!

Like many of the dogs over the years that have spent a long time at the shelter, he doesn’t rush to meet new people at the kennel gate and may even seem disinterested. We always recommend meeting the dogs out in the play yard or on a short walk.

Diesel is much loved by the volunteers. One of his volunteer friends said, “I don’t know why Diesel hasn’t touched a prospective adopter’s heart the way he has mine. Maybe he just needs a little more time to grow on someone. Won’t someone give him that extra time and attention? Your reward would be a handsome, friendly, smart, and loving companion!”

Diesel is about 5 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He is available at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville, which is open Monday through Friday. More info is available at (707)-840- 9132.















