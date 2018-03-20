Dogtown: Most Wanted – Funslingers Bonnie & Clyde

Volunteers at the shelter are excited about Daylight Savings Time! No more walking in the dark on Tuesdays and Thursdays when the shelter is open until 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings are good times to come look at the adoptable dogs and cats if you are at work earlier in the day. Another plus for looking at the dogs at those times is that most of them have had at least one walk already and so getting out for a meet and greet isn’t quite such an over stimulating event.

Two recent arrivals at the shelter are Bonnie and Clyde, a pair of German Shepherd mix siblings. They were picked up in Bridgeville, and despite their names, were not guilty of any offenses other than running loose.

These two are closely bonded, and I’m sure that the shelter staff would love to see them go to a home together, if possible. The pair is just about a year old and they are friendly and gentle. They like to chase balls, though fetch is not a skill that they have mastered yet. These two are good candidates for some more training in leash manners and general confidence. They have already won over everyone that has met them, thanks to their goofy sweetness that they lavish on volunteers and staff alike. If you think you might have room for two new additions to your home, please come meet these two!

They are available at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. Like all adoptable shelter dogs and cats, they will be spayed and neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations at adoption. More information is available at (707) 840-9132.

Redwood Pals Rescue once again gets to be a beneficiary of The Point radio’s “Food for Fido and Felix” pet food drive! Listen for us and other rescue groups on the radio Monday through Friday, March 26 to March 30.

We are also still looking for foster homes for some of our dogs that have not flourished in the shelter but are still good dogs that deserve a chance.

If you would like more information about fostering or our adoptable dogs, please email rewoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707) 839-9692.















