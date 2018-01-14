Dogtown: New year, fresh fuzzy friends

Rusty is a one-and-a-half-year-old Queensland Heeler mix. He is an affectionate and playful dog. Rusty had to spend some time in his kennel waiting out a stomach bug and his patience with that was amazing.

With his spot in the first kennel in the row, he had to wait and watch while the other dogs passed him on their way out with the volunteers. He was quiet and well-behaved in a situation that would have put most dogs over the edge!

Rusty is very happy to be back in the mix again and shows his affection by leaning on the volunteers and gazing up at them when they pause on a walk.

He loves a good game of fetch when he has play yard time. Rusty is friendly with other dogs and is happy to work on his obedience skills with treats or praise for rewards.

This friendly boy is waiting to meet you at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in Mckinleyville near the airport. Rusty is neutered, microchipped and current on his vaccinations. More info is available atmpetharbor.com or by calling (707) 840-9132.

Charity is a young adult female German Shepherd. She arrived at the shelter with a swollen belly that turned out to be an ectopic pregnancy.

She received veterinary care (with assistance from the Emergency Medical Fund that I frequently mention!) and was allowed some time to rest and recuperate afterwards.

Charity has been lovely with everyone who has handled her, even when she wasn’t feeling so great. When her turn came to be temperament tested though, she was not feeling much like being friendly to other dogs and she did not pass into the Adoptable wing of the shelter.

Redwood Pals Rescue has been working with her on this and we are seeing lots of improvement. Charity has met some dogs that she feels friendlier towards and even met a young dog that she seems to like well enough to live with. The problem we are facing is that the potential adopter is not able to take her for about two months due to previous obligations out of the area.

We are hoping that a temporary foster can be found for Charity for the interim. A home without other dogs would be the easiest placement, but we are finding that she likes younger male dogs and she might just surprise us with the right foster sibling! Staying at the shelter for two months is not an option with the constant influx of new dogs.

If you might have room for this very affectionate girl for a little while, or would like more info, please contact us at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com or call (707) 839-9692.















