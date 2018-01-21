Dogtown: Not-Bassett Hound update and gentleman Jordy

Number one question across the checkout counter this week was about the abandoned Bassett Hound puppies in Garberville.

Did you see any the news surrounding this? Two dogs were abandoned in a crate in an alley behind a bar, without any food or water.

The story made it to the TV news and social media, tugging on many heartstrings.

I am happy to report that these two are at the shelter now and are doing just fine. These two will be available today (Wednesday) if they pass their temperament tests, which is very likely.

Personally, I don’t think there is any Bassett Hound in these two, and they are not puppies but young adults, but there is no disputing that they are cute and friendly, so come in quick if you’d like to meet them.

There is one female and one male. They are at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter. More info is available at (707) 840-9132.

Stories like these get everyone’s attention. It isn’t really news when animals are abandoned for being older, needing veterinary care or for just not being the cute puppy that they used to be… Most of the dogs at the shelter seem to fall into one or another of these categories. Add to that the calls that we get at Redwood Pals from people whose lives have changed and they are unable to keep their pets and it can get a little depressing some days. Humboldt County does not really have a resource for surrendered pets (and Redwood Pals is not able to take surrendered dogs either). So we encourage everyone to give a lot of thought to pet ownership and the commitment that entails. Fortunately, a wide variety of situations can be remedied with training and that is what we usually recommend when we are contacted.

If you have decided that yes, you would like to add a dog to your family, please consider giving a shelter dog a second chance at a great life!

We have lots of nice dogs at the shelter! There is still a varied selection of puppies as they just keep coming in. Puppies are very cute, and there is a feeling that you can shape a pup to your own preferences, but there is a lot to be said for mature dogs as well. They are usually housebroken and their personalities are easy to see, allowing adopters to pick a dog that suits their lifestyle whether it is active, relaxed, solitary or social.

Staff and volunteers are always happy to tell you what they have observed about the adoptable dogs to help you make a good match. Redwood Pals Rescue folks also volunteer at the shelter and are happy to answer your inquiries at redwoodpalsrescue@gmail.com.

Here is a cute boy that is just over a year old. Jordy is a sturdy smaller Pit Bull mix with some great ears! He has been a good playmate for every dog that he has met, from young puppies to bigger dogs.

Jordy loves to run with a ball or squeaky toy and have the other dog chase him. He has been kenneled with a smaller female dog to create space at the shelter and has been polite and deferential to her from the start. He is so happy when it is his turn to get out for a walk and playtime!

Jordy will make a great companion as he is very appreciative of attention and is not a real high-maintenance kind of dog. After some good play time he is ready to flop and relax.

Jordy will buck the Pit Bull stereotypes with his friendly nature. Come meet this sweet guy today! He is at the shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. Jordy is neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations. More info is available at (707) 840-9132.















